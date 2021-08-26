Avoid Doing These 5 Things On An Empty Stomach To Kick-Start Your Morning On A Healthy Note

Morning rituals: Avoid drinking caffeine as first thing in the morning

Highlights Do drink caffeine on an empty stomach

Chewing gum as first thing in the morning is bad for your stomach

Eat a healthy and well-balanced breakfast

Starting your day on a healthy note helps you stay energetic throughout the day. The right morning routine can help you make your day, every day. From a healthy breakfast to an exercise or yoga routine, you can follow a number of steps every morning to promote overall well-being. When it comes to diet, it is important to choose the right foods so that you do not face digestive issues later in the day. Recently, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a video on Instagram to explain things you should not do on an empty stomach. Let's find out all the details the expert shared.

Morning rituals: Avoid these 5 things on an empty stomach

1. Caffeine

Many start their day with a cup of coffee or tea. "Think twice about making it the very first thing you consume on an empty stomach. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach triggers acidity, which stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid," Makhija explains in the caption of the video.

2. Alcohol

Drinking alcohol with no food in the stomach is a bad idea. In such a situation, alcohol travels straight to the bloodstream quickly, causing the blood vessels to widen. "This results in temporary feelings of warmth, temporary decrease in pulse rate, as well as blood pressure. It travels through the stomach, kidneys, lungs, liver, and then to the brain. It doesn't always take long for this to happen either; about 20 percent of the alcohol a person drinks passes through the stomach and reaches the brain within a minute," the nutritionist explains. Having food helps decrease this rate at which alcohol travels through the bloodstream.

3. Chewing gum

Chewing gum on an empty stomach is not a healthy practice because when you chew gum, your digestive system produces more acid. This acid can affect the lining of your stomach since there is no food in the stomach, increasing the risk of stomach ulcers.

4. Shopping when hungry

"Two studies conducted by Cornell's University research team suggest that people who go shopping on an empty stomach not only land up shopping much more than needed but also tend to purchase more high-calorie food and more junk food," Makhija explains.

5. Don't argue when hungry

If you feel angry early morning, blame the hunger pangs as this could be hunger-induced anger. Makhija says, "The next time you're bickering you may want to first eat something before discussing anything further." Studies have also shown that when you are hungry, your blood sugar levels are low. In such situations, having a snack can help combat anger.

Follow these tips and start your day perfectly!

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.