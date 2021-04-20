Healthy Morning Habits: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells What Not To Start Your Day With

Healthy morning routine: Do not start your day with spices, herbs and seeds, says expert

Highlights Start your day on a healthy note with nutritious foods

Avoid consuming too much caffeine as first thing in the morning

Have fresh fruits to add more nutrition to your diet

On the Internet, you might have come across several new diet trends that suggest you to begin the day with a variety of drinks or shots made with the magical ingredients. This, however, may not be good for the body, said nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. In an Instagram video, Rujuta said that with diet trends undergoing a massive change in the last few years, several time-tested practices are being monetised as being ayurvedic, yogic or herbal. Throwing light on one such trend, she said, "Over the last few years, diet trends have changed. From starting the day with tea and coffee, it's now about starting the day with shots of aloe vera, mustard, cumin or any other ingredient, seeds and spices."

Morning routine: Avoid these foods as first thing in the morning

The nutritionist explained that it was imperative to know when to use what. "Yes, seeds and spices have been a part of our culture, but so has been the wisdom on how to use them, when to use them and in what proportion to use them," she wrote.

Also read: Healthy Ways To Start Your Day: Make These Changes To Give A Healthy Touch To Your Mornings

Speaking about the dangers of dieting cults that disregard this knowledge and 'focus on plain consumption', Rujuta said, "Essentially, this entails you waking up to herbal shots, turmeric shots, methi seeds, ajwain water, etc. Old food but consumed in novel ways set by the food and the weight loss industry."

You should use spices correctly for maximum benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

She explained that this manner of consumption may not do anything for the body and in fact, prove detrimental. "They (spices and seeds) were used to enhance the flavour of food and to improve assimilation of nutrients in combination with other ingredients, and never consumed in large quantity by themselves," she wrote.

Also read: Morning Rituals: This Is How You Should Start Your Morning As Per A Nutritionist

Rujuta cited the example of how haldi, or turmeric, was always used in tadka with oil, and as a recovery drink when mixed in milk. It, however, was never consumed as haldi shots in water in the past, she added. Turmeric milk is usually consumed as the last drink of the day for better healing.

Also read: Overnight Weight Gain: Reasons Why You Are A Kilo Up The Next Morning

For those of you wondering what you can consume soon after waking up, Rujuta has the answer. "A fresh fruit or dry fruit or nuts within 15 minutes of waking up."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.