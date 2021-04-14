Overnight Weight Gain: Reasons Why You Are A Kilo Up The Next Morning

Weight gain: Uncontrolled stress can be one of the reasons behind overnight weight gain

Have you ever woken up to find an extra kilo on the scale? So you were fine the previous day but the next morning, as you step on the scale you wonder, "Why did I gain weight overnight?" Though not unusual, overnight weight gain is avoidable if one understands the causes. The first thing to do is not panic, as celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains. It's a confusing experience for many people who are desperate to lose weight. If it makes you feel better, you are not alone as it is pretty common.

Understand that one of a number of things the night before could be why the scale showed a sudden fluctuation.

Not only will reflecting on the reasons help you decode the factors that caused the weight gain, but it will also be easier for you to reverse it. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently addressed the concern of overnight weight gain on Instagram. According to her, it takes 7000 unburnt calories to make you gain a kilo of body weight, so clearly, that's not exactly why you have gained weight in a night.

So why do you gain weight overnight?

Here are some reasons why you might have gained some weight:

1. Did you drink alcohol the night before or very little water all day? Alcohol results in water retention. If there is less water intake, the body starts storing water.

Alcohol can lead to water retention and make you feel you have gained body weight

2. Poor quality or quantity of sleep could be a factor too. Less sleep generally evokes an urge in an individual to eat more than usual. This results in poor circadian rhythm.

3. An emotionally stressful day might also lead to overnight weight gain. Increased stress gives way to more cortisol which is how the fat starts storing in the body.

4. Are you about to get your periods? For women, if you already don't know, PMS (premenstrual syndrome) is a real condition. This could be the reason why suddenly there is a rise in water weight.

5. Any new medication could be a reason. Generally, if you have started or increased the medicine intake, the appetite starts to go up. It tends to reduce the rate of metabolism.

6. Late dinner is another thing to watch out for. The later you eat, the less you burn, the more you store. As simple as that.

"Correct these and do not panic," Pooja Makhija signs off.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.