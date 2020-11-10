Walnuts Health Benefits: Here's How You Can Add Walnuts To Your Diet For A Healthy Heart, Weight Management And More

Walnuts can help in reducing the risk of heart disease

Nuts are loaded with essential nutrients and multiple health benefits. You might have heard it many times that you should consume nuts regularly as these are well-packed with nutrients. There are a variety of nuts you can add to your diet. One of these is walnut. It is a small nut with a hard outer shell. Walnuts can offer several amazing benefits to your overall health. From better heart health to controlled blood pressure, adding walnuts to diet is linked with multiple health conditions. It may aid in weight loss too. Here are some notable health benefits of walnuts you should not miss. Also, know how much you should consume in a day and interesting ways to add to diet.

Walnuts health benefits

There are very few sources of omega-3 for vegetarians. Walnuts are a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. These are healthy fats that boost your heart health.

Chronic inflammation can affect your health negatively. It can contribute to several chronic diseases. Walnuts contain magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids which can help control inflammation.

Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

Walnut is a healthy snack that can help in weight loss too. It is a calorie-rich nut that can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories. But you need to consume this nut in moderation.

According to studies, walnuts can help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes by helping you control your body weight.

High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease. Studies suggest that walnuts can help in controlling blood pressure along with a healthy diet and lifestyle.

How to add walnuts to diet?

You can add chopped walnuts to your salads, smoothies and shakes. It can also be added as a topping to baked foods. Walnuts add freshly chopped fruits and walnuts with other nuts to your yogurt.

You can prepare a mixture of nuts, dried fruits and seeds. Do not miss adding walnuts to this. You can consume this mixture in moderation to beat hunger pangs.

You can combine a variety of nuts to consume as a snack

Photo Credit: iStock

How many walnuts should you consume in a day?

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "one can consume one to two walnuts in a day but avoid consuming these on an empty stomach. Walnuts can be best consumed as a mid-morning or an evening snack"

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.