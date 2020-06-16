Make Walnuts Your Best Friend For A Healthy Heart: Know The Best Time To Eat Walnuts And How Much

Walnuts are loaded with essential nutrients beneficial for your overall health

A healthy heart ensures a healthy body. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality. The main function of the heart is to ensure an adequate flow of blood loaded with oxygen throughout the body. It is extremely important to follow measures that can help ensure optimum heart health. What you eat not only affect your body weight but your heart health too. You must not forget to add heart-friendly foods to your diet. A few nuts and seeds can also boost heart health as well as provide amazing benefits to your overall health. Walnut is one of the heart-friendly nuts you can add to your diet. Let's understand how walnuts can help you promote heart health.

Benefits of walnuts for heart health

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Nuts, in general, are high in plant sterols and fat (mostly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats), plant-based omega 3 fatty acids, in particular, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which scientists believe has beneficial effects on blood pressure. Walnuts, indeed, have significantly higher amounts of ALA omega 3 fatty acids compared to other nuts that help maintain healthy cholesterol levels by lowering LDL cholesterol and also decrease blood pressure."

Walnuts can help you regulate blood pressure

"Walnuts are extremely healthy as these are loaded with essential nutrients and micro-nutrients. They are rich in B vitamins, fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants such as vitamin E. Walnuts are one of the best sources of plant-based protein too," she adds

Walnuts also help control inflammation, promote weight loss, lower blood pressure and provide you antioxidants. These properties all together boost heart health.

What is the best time to eat walnuts?

"Walnuts are dense in calories and it is advised to consume them in moderation. Consumption in excess can make you gain weight. High consumption of walnuts has also been linked to diarrhea."

If consumed in moderation, walnuts can help in weight loss too

"One to two nuts daily can be consumed as a mid-morning or as an evening snack. Do not eat walnuts on an empty stomach. The walnut oil may cause stomach irritation for a few," Pavithra N Raj further adds.

(Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.