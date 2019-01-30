Here's Why A Good Night's Sleep Is Essential; Tips For A Sound Sleep For Kids By Rujuta Diwekar

Sleep will improve the IQ of the children and will be beneficial for mental health issues like ADHD

Adequate sleep will help reduce the stress and anxiety in teenagers
Ensure a fixed bed time routine for your kids

It is very important to pay attention to children's health and diet for their healthy future. Parents should take care of their child's nutrition at present so that children remain healthier and fit in the long run. Parents should also make it a point to include nourishing foods in their child's diet. Apart from that, they should also take care of their sleep patterns and stress levels. In order to spread awareness about kid's health and nutrition, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her 12 week fitness project aims at kid's nutrition. Nutritionist emphasizes the various ways in which parents can raise their children in a healthy manner. In the fourth week guideline nutritionist lays importance on sleep for overall health. Her Instagram post said, "The key to good sleep is fixed bedtime and wake up time everyday."

Do you find that your kid is getting sick often or is moody or cranky quite often? Well, in that case all that your child needs is a good sleep pattern. Healthy habits lead to good sleep. Most importantly a fixed bed time to go to sleep and wake up is extremely important for a good night's sleep.

A fixed bed time to go to sleep and wake up is extremely important for a good night's sleep.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests the right time to go to sleep:

1. The ideal time to go to sleep is between 8 pm to 9:30 pm

2. Teenagers may extend this to 10:30 but not beyond that

3. Children should also wake up at the same time in the morning

4. If your child sleeps much longer than usual on weekends, know that she is sleep deprived

5. Remember that you cannot make up for one night's sleep by sleeping too much the next day

6. Also, the idea of sleepover is not a good concept. It should be restricted to once or twice a year

Some of the health benefits of sleep explained by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

1. It helps the child protect from all non-communicable disease like obesity, fatty liver disease and diabetes

2. It will also improve the academic performance and creativity of the child

3. Adequate sleep will help reduce the stress and anxiety in teenagers

4. It will also support growth and strengthens the immune response of the child

5. Sleep can also improve the memory of the child and he can delete all that is unnecessary

6. Sleep will also improve the IQ of the children and will be beneficial for mental health issues like ADHD

Some important tips that ensure a good night's sleep:

Ensure a fixed bed time routine for your kids

Do not give caffeine to your kids late in the day

Do not give heavy meals to your kids

Make sure that child does some physical activity during the day

Reduce your child's irregular or long daytime naps

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.