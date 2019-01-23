Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends This As The Single Most Important Thing For Your Child's Health

WHO recommends a minimum of sixty of free play every day till the age of 17 years.

Children love to play, spend time outdoors and stay active. But now days we see a lot of children missing on their play time due to a number of reasons. This could be excessive screen time or their homework or other school work. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwakar has begun with her 12 week fitness project for the year 2019. This year nutritionist focuses on children's health and diet. Recently nutritionist took to Instagram and posted about minimum sixty minutes of free play for children everyday. Children do not spend time in physical activity and this is the primary reason children are facing a lot of health problems. Some common problems that children suffer are obesity, frequent illness and allergies. WHO recommends a minimum of sixty minutes of free play every day till the age of 17 years. Also, more than sixty minutes could bring additional benefits to the child.

Some sort of physical activity is extremely important for children

Photo Credit: iStock

Some of the health benefits that regular physical activity offers are:

1. Exercise promotes a healthy musculoskeletal tissue. Physical activity can help maintain strong and healthy bones. It can also put children at a less risk of osteoporosis as it increases the bone density. It will also make them less likely to suffer any muscle or joint pain

2. Physical activity is extremely important for a healthy cardiovascular system. Exercising everyday can enhance the capacity of the lungs and their efficiency in moving air in and out of the body.

3. Spending time in some physical activity could also be beneficial for neuromuscular awareness(coordination and movement control)

4. Physical exercise facilitates maintenance of a healthy body weight. This is because exercise boosts metabolism which is the key to lose weight. Regular physical activity can help manage the weight of your child which can further prevent him from obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure

5. Exercise improves psychological well-being, self-confidence, social interaction and integration of children. Sixty minutes of play everyday can make children more confident, relaxed and even improves their self-esteem and mood. It will also allow children to concentrate better on their studies. Also, physical activity ensures a sound sleep and children are able to express themselves better

Also, regular physical exercise will also ensure that children are less tempted to get into drugs, alcohol, smoking once they begin to experience the benefits of staying physically fit.

Nutritionist suggests that as parents and society we can facilitate physical activity for children by:

Encouraging children to play in all weathers and seasons

Teaching boys to share open spaces with girls and teaching girls to fearlessly occupy open green spaces to run, jump and roll

By allowing them to bunk tuition classes or homework if it comes in the way of 60 minutes of free play

This 2019, let us all aim for healthier and happier future for kids!

