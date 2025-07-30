Minor Siblings Dead From Suspected Pesticide Gas At Home In Madhya Pradesh

A minor brother-sister duo died and their parents were critical as a result of suspected inhalation of poisonous gas from pesticide-treated wheat stored at their home in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light late Monday night in Malbarve village under Pohri police station area, they said.

Giriraj Dhakad (30), his wife Poonam (28) and two children - Adhik (3) and Manvi (5) - were sleeping in the same room at their house where a heap of wheat treated with pesticides was stored, Bhatnawar outpost in-charge Seema Dhakad said.

The two children died, prima facie as a result of inhalation of a poisonous gas emanating from the pesticide, she said.

Dhakad and his wife have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is critical, the official said.

Post-mortem has been conducted on the children and their report is awaited, she said.

"Only after the police receive a report, the exact cause of their death will be known," she said, adding that a case was registered and a probe was underway.

