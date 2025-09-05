Here's What Your Hair Is Trying To Tell You About Your Health

If you have been ignoring hairfall of late, then it's high time that you pay attention to it. Reason? Your hair often acts as a major indicator that your body may be lacking essential nutrients and vitamins or battling an underlying health issue. Fret not, as nutritionist Suman Agarwal has you covered. In her latest Instagram entry, she has highlighted 5 early signs that your hair shows, hinting that your body is internally deficient. “These small signals are your body's SOS don't ignore them, correct them,” she urges viewers in the caption.

The 5 signs are as follows:

Very Oily Scalp: As per the nutritionist, this can happen because of a hormonal imbalance or a deficiency of pantothenic acid, which is B5. Certain B5-rich foods that you can add to your diet include avocados, sweet potatoes, whole grains and sunflower seeds

Hair Thinning/Receding Hairline: According to Suman Agarwal, this condition is linked to biotin deficiency. Almonds, eggs, sweet potatoes, or even supplements can restore balance.

Itchy/Flaky Scalp: If you are suffering from dandruff, it can be because of Zinc and Vitamin D deficiency. Some Zinc-packed foods that you can consume are pumpkin seeds, cashews, and chickpeas.

Excessive Dry/Brittle Hair: A deficiency in Vitamin A and omega-3 can trigger this condition, claims the nutritionist. Excessive blow-drying or ironing may also worsen it.

Suman Agarwal recommends adding omega-3-rich foods in your diet, like salmon, walnuts and flaxseed. For Vitamin A, she advises having carrots, tomatoes, pumpkins, and spinach. “Make sure your diet has enough fats and you are not on a very low-fat diet,” she adds.

Excessive Hairfall: Protein and iron deficiency are the major causes of excessive hairfall, mainly because the Indian diet lacks protein, but it should be included in all three major meals, claims the nutritionist. Some examples are chicken, eggs, legumes, curd and paneer. Meanwhile, chickpea, chole, rajma, chicken and egg yolk are must-haves for iron deficiency.

On a concluding note, Suman Agarwal urges viewers to avoid the over-application of chemical-laden products to the hair, as it may lead to excessive hairfall and premature greying.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.