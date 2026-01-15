Here's A Peek Inside Soha Ali Khan's Multi-Functional Workout

Soha Ali Khan's commitment to fitness and maintaining a strict dietary routine is no secret. If not busy with her work commitments, the actress spends her time at the gym, making sure to sweat it out in regular training sessions. From yoga to multi-functional workouts, her Instagram entries are replete with videos of the 47-year-old, pushing her limits, prioritising strength and balance, as well as staying consistent with her wellness routine. So, it was not a surprise when the Tum Mile star shared a video of her beating the Monday blues by performing a range of aerobic activities on Instagram.

The clip opens to Soha, dressed in a white tank top and a pair of orange trousers, executing a challenging captain's chair leg raise, followed by arm stretches with a dumbbell, leg raises and side twists. That is not all. The fitness enthusiast also showcases her power and agility in carrying out a difficult treadmill, resisting mountain climbers and seated dumbbell lateral raises. Her side note reads, “Start of the week energy.”

This is not the first time Soha has demonstrated her workout prowess at the gym facility. Not long ago, the actress displayed how she builds a strong core, motivating both casual exercisers and dedicated fitness lovers. The actress executed a series of core-strengthening exercises that she referred to as a "strong core hack", highlighting the importance of core stability for overall health and injury prevention.In the video, posted on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan displayed a range of controlled yet fluid core workouts that engaged the obliques and abdominal muscles while keeping her balance and posture in check. Her form-focused technique is beneficial in supporting the lower back, especially when carrying out everyday tasks and workouts.“Strong core hack? Clean eating, heavy workouts, real sleep. Shocking, I know,” read Soha's caption.

Before that, Soha transitioned from rolling core exercises with a weight plate to planks and hanging ab raises. This workout weaved strength-focused movements with activities that tested endurance, stability and coordination. “I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training,” captioned the actress.

Soha Ali Khan's workout diaries are proof that consistency, mindful movement and disciplined training are the real cornerstones of long-term fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.