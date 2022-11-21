Heart Health: 5 Foods That Can Help Boost Good Cholesterol Levels In The Body

Heart health: A healthy diet can help ensure good cholesterol levels

Working out at the gym or engaging in any physical activity that helps you burn some calories is considered good for heart health. Physical exercises help you get in shape, shed that extra weight and gain strength and stamina. Besides these, exercising also helps raise the good cholesterol level in the body. But, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, it is not the only way to do so. The nutritionist says that while spending some time working out is always good, consuming certain foods can give us added benefits. In her latest Instagram Reel, Lovneet Batra lists down five healthy foods that we can include in our diet to increase good cholesterol levels.

Heart health: 5 foods to boost good cholesterol levels

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds always find a mention in weight loss tips and lists of healthy foods. Now the nutritionist says that these seeds are also effective in boosting good cholesterol levels. Chia seeds contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids along with a host of other healthy nutrients. Hence, adding them to your diet can help lower bad cholesterol or LDL (low-density lipoprotein) levels and also decrease blood pressure.

Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and protein

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Barley

Barley is another food that has lately gained popularity for its health benefits. According to the nutritionist, consuming grain can provide you with adequate beta-glucan. It is a soluble fibre that helps in maintaining a good HDL to LDL ratio in the body.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts enjoy special attention in the winter and now there are more reasons to enjoy the nut. Walnuts contain omega-3 fats, which is a type of monounsaturated fatty acid with "heart-protective qualities". With this, munching some walnuts can both lower the overall blood cholesterol and also increase the good cholesterol or HDL (high-density lipoprotein).

4. Coconut oil

The nutritionist shares that coconut oil can raise cholesterol levels, which includes both good and bad ones. However, she stresses that "medium-chain triglycerides make up only a small amount of the fatty acids" in it.

Coconut oil can help boost good cholesterol levels

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Soybean

When it comes to nutritional value, soybean is equivalent to meat, the nutritionist adds. Soybeans are rich in fibre and protein and also have unsaturated fat. They also contain isoflavones that can be effective in increasing HDL levels and reducing LDL levels, in turn improving the lipid profile.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.