Everyday Foods That Increase Bad Cholesterol

Red meat is very high in cholesterol and must be consumed in smaller portions

Cholesterol is an integral component and helps facilitate various functions in the body. However, there are two different kinds of cholesterol. These two kinds are called HDL (high-density lipoprotein) and LDL (low-density lipoprotein). While HDL is healthy and important for the body, high LDL cholesterol in the body may be extremely unhealthy.

There are various foods around us that are rich in either one of these cholesterols. It is important to identify what kinds of cholesterol you are consuming. In this article, we discuss various foods we consume every day that have high LDL (bad cholesterol). Here are foods you must avoid if you wish to reduce your LDL levels.

Everyday foods that have high bad cholesterol:

1. Processed meats

Various frozen and packed meats have gone through long processes to increase their shelf-life. Some examples of processed meats are sausages, hot dogs, bacon, frozen kebabs, etc.

2. Junk food

Junk food refers to various ultra-processed foods that are often ready to eat. These foods include chips, nachos, milk chocolates, sodas, fruit-flavoured beverages, etc. This category may also include pre-prepared or pre-packed popcorn.

3. Fried food

Foods that are deep-fried in oil are very bad for your health and cholesterol. These foods also cause obesity. Fried food is unhealthy for everyone, it is always better to use baking and air-frying as alternatives.

4. Desserts

Most desserts are high in sugar, shortening, fried or prepared with other preservatives that might increase the levels go LDL in your body. You must avoid foods like ice cream, cakes, pastries, doughnuts, etc.

5. Fast food

Fast foods are abundant in various components that boost bad cholesterol in the body. They might also increase your risk of developing obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc.

6. Pork

Pork like other red meat is very abundant in saturated fats. Certain parts of pork may be even more unhealthy and LDL boosting.

7. Lamb

As discussed above, red meats including lamb are often high in saturated fats. Make sure to buy red meats from a less processed source and to consume them in smaller portions.

8. Certain organ meats

Organ meats are known and consumed for their exceptionally high nutritional value. However, they are also abundant in fats and must be avoided by people with high LDL.

9. Poultry with the skin

Poultry foods are a much healthier alternative to red meats for protein, especially for people with high bad cholesterol. However, you must avoid consuming poultry with skin as that might be unhealthy.

10. Dairy products

Dairy products are another food group we consume regularly which may not be the best food group for people with high bad cholesterol levels. Dairy products such as whole milk, cheese, and butter must be avoided.

In conclusion, bad cholesterol may be present in various foods you assume to be ‘healthy'. Although, many of these foods are healthy and fit to consume by people that have the right levels of HDL (good cholesterol) and LDL (bad cholesterol). You can also incorporate foods rich in water, fibre, and HDL if you want to reduce your LDL. Exercising also helps reduce bad cholesterol.

