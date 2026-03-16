Heart Blockage Symptoms: 7 Subtle Signs Of The Disease That You Should Watch For

Heart blockage, also known as coronary artery disease (CAD), is a condition which affects the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart, the coronary arteries. The poor blood flow to the heart muscle impacts its functioning. Heart blockage usually happens due to a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls, known as atherosclerosis. The plaque buildup makes the arteries narrow, and the symptoms of the condition usually arise due to the lack of blood flow to the heart. When there's a complete blockage of the arteries, it leads to a heart attack. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally.

"An estimated 19.8 million people died from CVDs in 2022, representing approximately 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke," said WHO. The early signs of heart blockage are usually subtle and one can mistake them for everyday problems like stress or poor sleep. However, spotting these symptoms can help in early detection of the disease and you can take necessary steps to prevent an imminent heart attack. Here are some subtle signs of heart blockage that you should watch for.

Signs And Symptoms Of Heart Blockage/ Coronary Artery Disease

1. Chest Discomfort

That nagging pressure or mild squeezing in your chest might not seem like an emergency but it hints at angina from partial blockages which affects blood flow. Unlike sharp pain, this usually feels like indigestion and eases with rest, however, if you have recurring episodes, you should get a medical evaluation. For women or those with diabetes, it can show up as fatigue or heartburn, lingering for minutes to half-hours.

2. Shortness of Breath

Gasping after two flights of stairs or mid-conversation? This indicates that the heart is struggling to pump oxygenated blood effectively. It can occur suddenly or gradually and often happens during daily tasks, and not just exercise. It's a red flag when it's unexplained, as blockages limit oxygen delivery to muscles.

3. Persistent Fatigue

Unusual tiredness without any obvious cause, even after rest, can be due to heart blockage. It arises when the heart can't meet the body's demands due to narrowed arteries. This exhaustion worsens during regular activity and impacts routine chores. It is different from the usual post-workout recovery. Women often report this months ahead of other symptoms and can be mistaken for perimenopause.

4. Radiating Pain

Achy jaw post-brushing, shoulder twinge from laptop hunching, or back stiffness sans injury? These atypical pains stem from nerve pathways sharing signals from the heart and it is usually triggered by exertion. Jaw or back ache alone can be the sole hint in some cases.

5. Dizziness or Lightheadedness

Sudden unsteadiness, especially when standing, results from inadequate blood flow to the brain caused by blockages. It may accompany position changes or mild activity, signaling arrhythmia or poor circulation. Fainting (syncope) in severe cases needs immediate care.

6. Nausea or Cold Sweats

Unexplained queasiness, indigestion, or clammy sweats without fever or food issues can signal towards heart strain. These mimic stomach problems but are linked to vagus nerve activation from ischemia. It happens along with chest uneasiness. If you sweat profusely when at rest, you might need a medical evaluation.

7. Heart Palpitations

Sensations of skipped beats, fluttering, or racing heart occur when blockages disrupt electrical signals or cause compensatory rhythms. Subtle flutters during rest or mild effort differ from those which occur due to anxiety. If this happens along with fatigue, it could be a sign of conduction issues, which might need ECG checks.

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