7 Common Habits That Can Harm Your Gut Health

The gut is one of the important parts of the human body. Your gut is incharge of ensuring that various nutrients are absorbed by the body that is essential for your good health. The gut absorbs nutrients that are responsible for various functions of the body — from the production of energy to mental health and hormone balance. The gut is home to millions of good bacteria that aids in digestion and are responsible for strong immunity. However, despite its importance for good health, due to a fast-paced lifestyle, which often leaves you with unhealthy food and drink habits as well as lack of sleep, gut-related health problems are increasingly prevalent.

7 common habits that could affect the normal functioning of your gut

1) Lack of prebiotics in your diet

Natural prebiotic food like bananas, apples, garlic, and onions are essential for your gut. Not many are aware of the role of prebiotics for optimal gut health. Prebiotics feed the good bacteria in the gut and boost overall gut health.

It is crucial to add both probiotics and prebiotics to your diet for a healthy gut

2) Consuming high quantities of sugar

If your diet includes only processed foods, it could be very harmful to your gut. Eating food products that are high in sugar content can harm the healthy bacteria in your gut. The imbalance caused can lead to excessive sugar cravings that can cause inflammation in the body.

3) Lack of proper sleep

An irregular sleep cycle leads to severe problems like constant fatigue, irritation as well as acidity. Not maintaining a healthy sleep cycle increases stress which is harmful to your gut.

4) Dehydration

Water is important for your overall health. Drinking a good amount of water at regular intervals aids digestion, improves skin as well as regulates bowel movements. Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

5) Lack of exercise

Exercising is very important for a fit and healthy body. Working out regularly is not only good for losing weight but also improves heart health and blood circulation in the body. Any form of physical activity — from playing a sport to regular exercise or yoga — causes movement in the body, which is also good for the gut.

Regular exercise can help boost digestion and gut health

6) Low fibre intake

A low-fibre diet causes several gut-related health problems, like diarrhea and constipation. Fibre is important for good digestion as well as stabilising blood sugar levels. Vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are rich sources of fibre and should be an essential part of your regular diet.

7) Excess alcohol consumption

Drinking too much alcohol regularly leads to an imbalance in the gut bacteria. This condition is known as dysbiosis. Drinking moderately and occasionally is preferable to ensure you do not harm your gut and healthy bacteria.

If any of these 7 habits apply to you, it's never too late to change. Start today to ensure you lead a healthy and fit life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.