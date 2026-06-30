If your strength has plateaued despite training consistently, your diet may be holding you back. Building strength isn't just about lifting heavier weights. Your muscles need the right nutrients before and after workouts to perform well, recover efficiently, and grow stronger over time. Without enough protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fluids, and overall calories, your muscles cannot perform at their best or adapt to increasing training demands. In fact, even the most well-designed workout programme may fail to deliver results if your body isn't receiving the nutrients it needs. Whether you're trying to lift heavier, increase muscle mass, or improve athletic performance, paying attention to your diet can make a significant difference. Here are seven nutrition tips that can help improve your lifting performance.

1. Eat Enough Protein Every Day

Protein provides the amino acids needed to repair and build muscle after resistance training. Aim for around 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, depending on your training intensity. Good sources include chicken, fish, eggs, paneer, Greek yogurt, milk, tofu, lentils, and soy products.

Rather than consuming it all at once, spread your protein intake evenly across meals.

2. Don't Skip Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are your muscles' primary fuel source during intense workouts. Training with depleted glycogen stores can lead to early fatigue and reduced strength.

Choose complex carbohydrates such as oats, rice, whole wheat, sweet potatoes, fruits, and millets to keep your energy levels stable.

Also read: The World Wants More High-Protein Products, But There's Not Enough Whey To Go Around

3. Fuel Up Before Your Workout

A balanced pre-workout meal can improve strength and endurance. Eat 2 to 3 hours before training, including carbohydrates for energy and moderate protein for muscle support. If you're short on time, a banana with yogurt or a protein shake can work as a lighter option.

4. Prioritise Post-Workout Nutrition

Recovery begins as soon as your workout ends. Within one to two hours after training, eat a meal containing both protein and carbohydrates. This helps replenish glycogen stores, supports muscle repair, and prepares your body for the next workout.

5. Stay Hydrated

Even mild dehydration can reduce strength, endurance, and concentration during exercise. Drink water throughout the day and increase your fluid intake during intense workouts or hot weather. For prolonged training sessions, electrolyte-containing drinks may also be helpful.

6. Include Healthy Fats And Micronutrients

Healthy fats support hormone production, including testosterone, which plays a role in muscle growth. Add foods such as nuts, seeds, avocados, olive oil, and fatty fish to your diet. Also ensure you're getting enough iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and B vitamins, as deficiencies can affect muscle performance and recovery.

Also read: No Time To Workout? Follow These Tips To Maintain A Healthy Weight

7. Eat Enough Overall Calories

If you're constantly eating fewer calories than your body needs, gaining strength becomes difficult. Muscle growth requires adequate energy. If your goal is to lift heavier and build muscle, make sure you're consuming enough calories from nutritious whole foods while following a structured strength-training programme. Lifting heavier isn't only about spending more time in the gym. A balanced diet that includes sufficient protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fluids, and overall calories plays a vital role in improving strength and recovery. Pair smart nutrition with progressive training, quality sleep, and consistency to keep getting stronger.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.