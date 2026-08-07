Soha Ali Khan recently shared her go-to post-dinner ritual, where she drinks a digestive tea prepared using cinnamon, ginger, fennel seeds, and basil leaves. This digestive tea is consumed to avoid post-dinner bloating and affects people differently. These kinds of natural remedies have regained attention, as they are simple to prepare and address digestive discomfort quickly. But to understand how the ingredients of this tea work together to make your digestion much smoother is needed. This awareness is necessary as people need to balance their intake of natural ingredients as per their individual tolerance levels.

Some people tend to suffer from side effects after consuming natural ingredients due to their specific properties and effects internally. For instance, cinnamon is known to be rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that can prove beneficial for your digestive tract. But if too much cinnamon is added to a homebrew tea, then side effects such as indigestion, allergic reactions, or reactions on the skin are possible. So, knowing the exact safe dose and your suitability to each natural ingredient is key to safely consuming it.

Why Do People Experience Post-Dinner Bloating?

Most people tend to experience post-dinner bloating as they eat their food too quickly, consume too much in one sitting, have an excess intake, drink too many carbonated drinks, and so on. Furthermore, digestive tract disorders and hormonal changes can also be behind post-dinner bloating.

What's In Soha Ali Khan's 4-Ingredient Tea?

The 4-ingredient digestive tea contains cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger, fennel seeds, and basil leaves. The individual properties of these natural ingredients work collectively to create a synergistic effect on the digestive system. Their individual properties need a closer look to balance their quantity in the digestive tea preparation.

Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

The PLoS One Journal highlights that fennel, or saunf, has been used for its apparent digestive properties and also as an after-dinner mouth refresher. But internally, the natural ingredient works as an anti-inflammatory that reduces inflammatory signalling pathways linked to gut inflammation.

Ginger

A study in the World Journal of Gastroenterology Journal points to 1.2 g of ginger being able to increase the pace of food movement through the intestines. When the pace is slow, then post-dinner bloating is common. So, introducing a small amount of fresh ginger in a homebrew tea could help ease indigestion and other digestive issues.

Cinnamon

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition highlights that cinnamon in powder form or whole can be added to a liquid such as tea or water for faster absorption to reduce post-meal blood glucose levels. The exact quantity of cinnamon that is suitable for you depends on how much of the ingredient you take regularly. In research, a maximum of 6 g of cinnamon can be added to a meal for potent digestive health benefits. But in tea form, a medium-sized stick is generally used to prepare a home-brewed digestive tea.

Basil Leaves

Research published in the Applied Food Research journal suggests that basil leaves have a positive effect on gut health. Basil is known to regulate the gut microbiota, increase beneficial bacterial strains, and support overall digestive health. But the leaves need to be thoroughly cleaned and used moderately in a digestive tea.

How This Herbal Tea May Help Reduce Bloating

The effect of these natural ingredients works, but in moderation, and the climate does affect their absorption rate. It can encourage digestion, which can slow down due to hormonal or food-timing-related issues. Those who are suffering from gas buildup in the digestive tract need to take care of their digestion proactively. Moreover, it can also promote comfortable digestion after meals, which is important to avoid post-dinner bloating.

Most importantly, it provides hydration, as it is a natural remedy for bloating relief.

Other Tips To Prevent Bloating After Dinner

You can avoid post-dinner bloating by making sure that you:

Eat slowly

Avoid overeating

Gradually eliminate intake of carbonated beverages

Take a short walk after meals

Stay hydrated

To reduce gas and bloating, you need to follow multiple lifestyle digestion tips. You need to make the decision based on how you feel after eating a meal and address your discomfort accordingly.

Who Should Be Cautious?

Those who have extremely sensitive stomachs and those who fall under these categories need to avoid such digestive teas. Those who are:

Pregnant women

Have acid reflux or digestive issues.

Individuals on blood-thinning medications

Anyone with persistent or severe bloating

These people need to skip the digestive tea after dinner, as they can suffer from side effects. Traditionally, these natural ingredients are responsible for a digestive boost. But they do have side effects when they are eaten without any regard for quantity or their respective effects internally.

Also Read: Can Consuming Karonda Berries Improve Your Digestion During High Humidity?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.