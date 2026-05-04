Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in the body and prevent cellular damage. Free radicals are unstable compounds produced naturally in the body or triggered by factors like pollution, smoking, and radiation. When left unchecked, free radicals can damage healthy cells in a process called oxidation, which is linked to conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.

To tackle them, many opt for antioxidant-rich foods. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and certain vitamins like C and E are well-known sources. But if you are looking for a quick, no-fuss way to load up on antioxidants, coffee and dark chocolate are a surprisingly strong antioxidant punch. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Simple “Antioxidant Shot”

Dermatologist Gurveen Garekar recommends one cup of black coffee and one piece of dark chocolate to protect your cells from damage, while also giving you a gentle energy lift. She claims it to be the strongest antioxidant combination that delivers a concentrated dose of antioxidants.

The dermatologist further mentioned that moderation is key. One shouldn't consume more than two cups of coffee per day.

She also suggests to opt for black coffee without added sugar or cream and zero sugar or low sugar dark chocolate with high cocoa percentage.

Benefits Of Antioxidants

Incorporating antioxidants into your daily routine can offer several health advantages:

Lower disease risk: Antioxidants can lower the risk of certain life-threatening chronic illnesses caused by oxidative stress.

Antioxidants can lower the risk of certain life-threatening chronic illnesses caused by oxidative stress. Anti-ageing effects: Antioxidants slow down the effects of aging by balancing the free radicals. It may slow signs of aging like wrinkles, memory decline, and hair loss

Antioxidants slow down the effects of aging by balancing the free radicals. It may slow signs of aging like wrinkles, memory decline, and hair loss Better eye health: Certain compounds, like lutein and zeaxanthin, are crucial for maintaining healthy vision. Antioxidants does exactly that and reduces the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration

Certain compounds, like lutein and zeaxanthin, are crucial for maintaining healthy vision. Antioxidants does exactly that and reduces the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration Slows cognitive decline: These chemicals can protect brain cells from oxidative damage, potentially slowing cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Other drinks high in antioxidants?

Drinks like pomegranate juice, acai berry juice, and dark berry smoothies are also some of the high antioxidant drinks. They are rich in polyphenol and vitamin concentrations. However, the exact levels can vary greatly depending on processing and specific ingredients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.