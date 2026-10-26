Frozen Vegetables Can Retain Their Nutrients: Nutritionist Clears Confusion

Frozen vegetables often come in handy when you are short on time or do not have fresh vegetables available at home. From peas and corn to carrots, beans and broccoli, they make it easier to prepare a quick meal without spending too much time washing, peeling and chopping.

Many people may wonder whether frozen vegetables are as healthy as fresh ones. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has dropped a post on Instagram, where she explains whether frozen vegetables are a healthy choice and what people should keep in mind while adding them to their meals.

Are Frozen Vegetables Healthy? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Explains

1. Frozen Vegetables Can Retain Their Nutrients

According to Agarwal, frozen vegetables are usually harvested and frozen when they are ripe. This helps preserve their nutrients and makes them a convenient alternative to fresh produce.

2. They Can Be Part Of A Balanced Diet

Frozen vegetables can help you include more variety in your meals without worrying about fresh produce spoiling quickly. You can add them to soups, curries, pulao, pasta, stir-fries and other dishes.

3. Check For Added Sodium And Preservatives

While frozen vegetables can be healthy, the nutritionist advises people to be mindful of what goes into packaged options. Some frozen vegetable products may contain added sodium or other ingredients.

4. Choose Plain Frozen Vegetables Or Freeze Them At Home

Nmami Agarwal recommends choosing plain frozen vegetables or freezing fresh produce at home. Plain options generally make it easier to control the amount of salt and other ingredients in your meals.

Frozen vegetables can be a healthy and convenient choice. Instead of avoiding them altogether, focus on choosing plain options, checking labels and including a variety of vegetables in your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.