In the past few months, India has witnessed a surge in food poisoning cases, some so severe that they have even led to deaths. There has been an increase in stomach infections and food-borne diseases, and there is only one thing to blame: the hot, humid weather.

According to dietitian and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, heat plays a major role in increasing the risk of food poisoning during summer. In a video on Instagram, she explains, “In hot weather, bacteria multiply faster, especially in foods like chutney, dahi, cut fruits, meat and street food. Which means food spoils way faster and before it even smells bad.”

She adds that street food becomes unsafe to consume because it often stays out in the open for long periods, which allows bacteria to multiply faster. The oil used to make the food is reheated multiple times, and proper refrigeration may not always be available in extreme heat, which makes things even worse.

“In peak summers, your stomach is basically running a survival test every single day. Extreme heat speeds up bacterial growth faster than most people realise, especially in dairy, chutneys, cut fruits, meat, and uncovered street food. That's why food poisoning cases spike every summer. Your gut isn't being “sensitive.” Your food may simply be losing the battle against heat,” she writes in the caption of the post.

How To Reduce the Risk Of Food Poisoning In Summer

All hope is not lost, as Nmami shared a few simple ways to reduce the risk of food poisoning during the summer. These are:

Freshly home-cooked meals are always safe because heat kills most bacteria. She says, “Prefer freshly cooked hot meals. Now heat kills most of the bacteria, and if you prefer freshly cooked hot meals, it's much safer in this heat and humidity.”

Avoid eating cut fruit left outside for hours, as it can harbour bacteria.

Thirdly, the nutritionist suggests, “Be extra careful with dairy products. Milk, paneer, curd, it spoils way faster in heat.”

Lastly, and most importantly, she asks people to avoid food with a funky or unusual smell because it may have spoiled in the summer heat.



She ends her video saying, “If you're being careful with food items this summer, it's not overreacting. You're just protecting yourself.”

\r

\r



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.