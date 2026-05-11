Morning wellness rituals have become a huge trend online. Right now, ghee coffee is getting its moment in the spotlight. Popular in Ayurveda-inspired wellness circles, the drink involves adding a spoon of ghee or coconut oil to black coffee for sustained energy. It also helps you focus better and provides gut support.

Nutritionist Deepsikha reveals that she starts her day with this bulletproof coffee. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "As a nutritionist, this is how I love starting my day with. So I take a cup of black coffee, and with that, I'll keep alternating, though. Most days, it's going to be virgin coconut oil or it's going to be A2 cultured ghee."

A2 cultured ghee is a traditional butter oil made from the milk of indigenous Indian cows containing A2 protein. It is produced using the bilona method to separate butter, then simmered to remove solids. The end product is a probiotic-rich and nutty-flavoured fat.

Benefits of bullet coffee

1. Boosts alertness

The combination of caffeine and MCT oil provides a steady, intense, and long-lasting energy boost without the typical spike-and-crash associated with sugary breakfast foods or plain coffee. "Coffee helps you increase your cortisol level, which will actually help you stay much more focused and alert," the nutritionist shares.

2. Stabilise your blood sugar

She adds, "Fats in this coffee can actually help you stabilise your blood sugar levels." It provides a high-fat, zero-carb breakfast that prevents insulin spikes.

3. Reduces gut inflammation

As per the nutritionist, the bullet coffee has butyric acid that helps improve your gut lining, reduces gut inflammation and boosts your gut microbiome. The fat content can make the beverage less acidic, which may be gentler on the stomach compared to black coffee.

Bullet coffee is high in calories, which should be accounted for in daily intake. It is best accommodated with a ketogenic or low-carb diet to maintain steady energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.