Hair Transplant For Men And Women: Plastic Surgeon Explains The Differences

Hair loss is not limited to losing your hair. But it often means losing your self-esteem and confidence. This experience is equally traumatic for both men and women. However, women suffer more with extra emotional and social pressure.

Hair transplant is one of the most trusted solutions for hair loss. But the process is assumed to be the same for both genders. There are some significant differences in how the process unfolds for men and women.

Let's explore the key differences between male and female hair transplants.

A Closer Look at Hair Loss in Men and Women

Hair loss manifests differently in both men and women.

Men's Hair Transplant Candidates

Hair loss in men follows a predictable pattern:

It begins with a receding hairline

Followed by thinning at the crown

This is why it is easy to recognise the areas to be covered by selecting follicles from safe donor areas for a successful hair transplant.

Female Candidates for Hair Transplant

In general, women face an overall hair thinning rather than large bald spots. Since it is widespread and affects the entire scalp, it is tough to recognize the safe donor area, as some females may have donor thinning as well unlike men. As a result, hair transplant in women requires special expertise and care.

How the Hair Transplant Process Works

In simpler words, a hair transplant is a surgery where hair from one part of the scalp is placed on another. The two most common techniques for completing the process include:

Follicular Unit Excision (FUE)

In this process, individual hair follicles are carefully removed from a donor area and placed on the bald patches. The key highlights of FUE are as follows:

Simple and hassle-free procedure

Minimally invasive- this process involves negligible to low risk

Promotes faster healing

No visible scarring

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

It is another preferred hair restoration method. Here, a thin strip of healthy hair follicles is removed from the donor area (mostly the back of the head). The follicles are then separated carefully under a microscope and transplanted onto the problem areas.

There is no visible scarring but could be visible in the area from where the strip was taken if the area is shaven (which most females don't ever). That said, it's a good option for those who need visible scalp to be covered in aesthetic areas like the forelock tuft, temples or hairline.

How Hair Transplants Are Different for Women? Let's Understand!

Hair transplant in women is greatly different. Here are several key aspects:

Donor Area Selection

Men

Hair loss pattern in males is predictable. They lose hair from the crown area. The sides and back of the scalp have thick, coarse hair, are good candidates as hair donors. As a matter of fact, in most men, the back and sides are genetically resistant to hair loss.

Women

They face scattered hair loss. This means there is no predictable area that can be used for donating hair. Because of this, the surgeon carefully evaluates each woman's unique pattern and condition before deciding on the best treatment approach.

Planning in the Operating Room

Male Patients

For the majority of male patients, the only goal is to hide the visible bald areas and restore their lost hairline.

Female Patients

Most female patients desire to increase their hair density. To achieve natural-looking results, it is crucial to follow a more detailed and precise approach. I always performs unshaven hair transplants for women so it isn't identifiable after 5 to 7 days that there was any surgical procedure performed on the scalp.

Hairline Design

Men

In males, the objective is to achieve a hairline that looks natural and defined. It effortlessly helps in achieving a strong, masculine appearance.

Women

In women, the hairline is designed to match the facial features and highlight them perfectly. Unlike in men, the hairline here is designed slightly softer and curved. This leads to a natural, balanced, and feminine appearance.

The ideal woman candidate for a hair transplant

Hair transplant is not a universal solution! The suitable candidates are:

Women are dealing with traction alopecia because of tight hairstyles.

Women with big forehead compared for the facial aesthetics

Women with small bald areas due to an injury or surgery.

Women experience overall thinning due to a variety of reasons with visible scalp not improved by medical therapies. However, they have stable donor areas.

When you go to a specialist for a consult, they do a careful analysis to recognise whether you qualify for a hair transplant, and offer tailored plans to meet your specific needs.

The Bottomline

Hair shapes our personality. Losing them can be devastating. However, you don't need to lose hope. There are modern, effective, and proven treatment options available, like hair transplants.

Don't lose heart!

Learn about the process

Understand your options

And take the first step toward a fuller, more confident you.

(By Dr Mayank Singh (MCh Plastic Surgery, ABHRS, FISHRS) - Founder of CROWN, New Delhi, and President of the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India (AHRS))

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.