2 Engineers Died After Hair Transplant In March. UP Doctor Finally Surrenders

Two engineers - Vinit Kumar Dubey and Pramod Katiyar - died allegedly within 48 hours of a hair transplant surgery in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The accused doctor, Anushka Tiwari, who was on the run, surrendered Monday at a local court and has been sent to jail, said the police.

Jaya Tripathi, wife of engineer Vinit Kumar Dubey, filed a police complaint on May 9. The surgery took place on March 13 and her husband died on March 15 at another hospital, said the victim's wife.

The cops did not take the matter seriously at first, claims Ms Tripathi, hence the delay in filing a complaint. It was only after she filed a complaint with the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell that the police registered a case on May 9.

"There are serious allegations against Anushka Tiwari. Anushka Tiwari has performed surgery, which is not related to her field. We have sufficient evidence in this regard. A case has been registered in Kakadev police station. Prima facie Anushka Tiwari is guilty. Today Dr. Anushka Tiwari has surrendered in court. After her surrender, she has been sent to jail," said Dilip Singh, government lawyer.

In her police complaint, the wife of Vinit Kumar Dubey has alleged that she received a call on March 14 informing her that her husband's face had swollen. She said she tried contacting the doctor but to no avail.

"We called again Dr Anushka Tiwari the same night around 11 and she admitted that she performed the surgery without a test," claims Ms Tripathi, adding that she has the call record of the conversation.

Ms Tripathi got her husband transferred to another hospital where he died on March 15, she said in her complaint, adding that the doctor has been missing since that day.

"A woman has complained that her husband died during a hair transplant surgery. A preliminary investigation was conducted in which a complaint was lodged against a doctor. Scientific evidence is being collected," said a senior police officer.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)

