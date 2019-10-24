Hair Loss: 7 Foods That Can Boost Your Hair Growth Naturally; Hair Loss Home Remedies You Must Follow

Hair loss prevention tips: Almonds and flaxseeds can prevent hair loss and nourish your hair naturally

Highlights Avoid combing wet hair to prevent hair fall Eat leafy green vegetables to promote hair growth Reduce hair styling and blow drying to reduce hair fall

Hair loss: Have you been doing everything under the sun to prevent hair fall and yet not getting desired results? Blame poor nutrition. The kind of nutrition that you get directly reflect on your skin and hair quality. While it is commonly believed that regular shampooing, oiling and hair conditioning can make strengthen your hair, there is nothing much that you can do without getting proper nutrition. In order to improve your hair texture and hair quality, a well-nourishing and balanced diet is required. A healthy, balanced diet comprising all macro and micronutrients can help you give healthy and shiny hair.

Foods to prevent hair loss: You must include these in your diet

Believe it or not, consuming a healthy, balanced diet is no rocket science. Primarily, you need to follow the eating pattern of your parents and grandparents and include only those foods that local, cultural and seasonal. Following are some foods that you can eat as part of a balanced diet to prevent hair loss:

1. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green veggies are a storehouse of nutrition. They are a rich source of iron, potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin K and calcium to name a few. Iron is an important micronutrient for your hair cells to stay active and function properly. People with iron deficiency commonly experience hair loss. Make sure you eat sufficient spinach, turnip greens, lettuce, broccoli, cabbage and kale to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. You can add them in your salads, lentils or even juice them.

2. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes can rightly be considered an underrated vegetable. It contains so many beneficial nutrients, yet people believe it to be fattening. Well, did you know that sweet potatoes are a rich source or iron, copper, potassium, magnesium and beta-carotene. Beta-carotene aids cell growth, prevent hair thinning and can even reduce dullness in hair. Potassium and magnesium content in sweet potatoes make them great for high blood pressure patients. You can boil them, make a curry with them or have them roasted or baked. If you want to prevent hair loss, make sure sweet potatoes are a part of your diet.

3. Lentils

No balanced diet is complete without the inclusion of lentils. Lentils are a great source of vegetarian protein, fibre, phosphorus and folic acid. All of these nutrients perform the function of supplying oxygen to the scalp and stimulating hair growth. Protein in lentils is important for hair growth. Lentils are a part of staple Indian diet. Make sure you eat as many varieties of lentils as possible.

4. Oranges

Vitamin C content in oranges can boost hair growth and reduce hair loss. Oranges are also a rich source of magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene, flavonoids and antioxidants. If you are experiencing dandruff, then including oranges in your diet can be helpful for you. Oranges are best consumed fresh and raw. You can also drink orange juice but juicing fruits robs of them of their fibre.

5. Carrots

Beta-carotene rich carrots can help in preventing hair loss. They are rich in Vitamin A, which can help in improving scalp health and strengthening hair follicles. Besides, carrots are also rich in fibre, vitamins C, K and B Vitamins, phosphorus and potassium. All these nutrients can help you have strong and healthy hair. You can include carrots in your salads, sabzis, soups, etc.

6. Almonds

Magnesium rich almonds are one of the best nuts for preventing hair loss. Consuming almonds daily can have a nourishing effect on your scalp. 4-5 soaked almonds daily may strengthen hair strands and prevent hair breakage.

7. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s can prevent dry and scaly scalp. They can prevent hair breakage and reduce hair elasticity. You can consume flaxseeds raw, or sprinkle them on your salads. Snacking on flaxseeds and almonds is also a good option to prevent hair loss and hair breakage.

Hair loss home remedies

Apart from eating these foods for hair loss, you can also follow these tips for a healthy hair:

Do not comb wet hair

Avoid shampooing too frequently

Avoid rubbing wet hair with cloth or towel. Simply dabbing them and letting them dry naturally can help.

Avoid using hair straighteners and hair dryers unless necessary

Handle your hair gently

