Skin And Hair Benefits Of Raw Milk: You Are Going To Love These!

Milk has been popular for its benefits on skin. Milk is a rich source of calcium and protein. Raw and unpasteurised milk or even buttermilk can benefit your skin in many ways. Dermatologists are of the opinion that milk and dairy products are wholesome foods with a diverse vitamin profile. Using organically sourced milk can help you have a soft, smooth and wrinkle-free skin. Milk can be used as a natural moisturiser for the skin. Applying organically sourced, raw milk on face can help you have an even skin tone and reduce the amount of freckles, brown spots and hyperpigmentation.

Milk ca be used as a natural moisturiser for the skin

Benefits of milk for skin: You simply cannot miss this

"Raw milk can be used as a facial and body cleanser. It has lactic acid, vitamins A, D, E and K and protein. This makes milk a mild exfoliating and hydrating agent. Cold raw milk is very good toner, especially for dry skin," says dermatologist Dr. Rinky Kapoor.

She recommends the following tips for using milk on skin:

Prepare a milk mask by mixing honey in it and use it regularly. This can be beneficial for those who have dark spots because of acne. The mask can also help in reducing suntan. "Lactic acid in milk works as a mild peeling agent," says Dr Rinky.

You can use milk as pre-conditioner to deal with dry and frizzy hair. Apply it on your hair for an hour before you take a head bath. It can soften your hair and reduce frizz. Protein in milk works as basic building block for hair and skin.

Curd, another dairy product, can also be beneficial for skin. "Curd is a good pack for hair too, especially if one has an itchy scalp," says dermatolofist Dr Smriti Naswa Singh. She recommends daily intake of dairy products for healthy skin and hair.

Malai, or the fat layer which forms over full cream milk, can be used as a face pack for those with dry, dull and dehydrated skin.

"Ghee, which is derived from milk, is good for dry lips/ulcers in the mouth or irritating skin," says dermatologist Dr Kiran Godse while adding, "Buttermilk is considered a good option as it contains lactic acid which helps lighten the skin."

Ghee can be used for dry lips and mouth ulcers

Milk for skin: Tips to keep in mind

Benefits of milk for skin and hair are many. But you need to practice caution when it comes to sourcing milk. Dermatologists suggest the following points to note before using milk for skin:

1. Avoid using milk for skin and hair if you lactose intolerance.

2. Intake of dairy products may sometimes trigger acne.

3. Make sure you source milk from openly grazing cows that are grass/grain-fed.

4. Ghee and milk can be nidus to bacterial growth, so it shouldn't be applied on pus-filled boils or active acne.

(Dr. Rinky Kapoor is consultant dermatologist at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate)

(Dr. Smriti Naswa Singh is consultant dermatologist and cosmetic dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund)

(Dr Kiran Godse, Consultant Dermatologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital)

