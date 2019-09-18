Skincare Tips: Moisturise Your Skin And Hair Naturally With This Simple, Inexpensive Remedy

Wash your face with warm water to moisturise it naturally

Warm water can help you lose weight. Steam with hot water when you have congestion. Have warm water first thing in the morning to improve digestion and constipation. You might have heard about these hot water home remedies in more than one occasions. But did you know that lukewarm water can also benefit your skin? From acne to open pores and even moisturising your skin, there is a lot that lukewarm water can do for your skin. In this article we are going to talk about benefits of warm water for your skin and hair, and will also share a skincare routine that you can follow on a daily basis.

Skincare tips: Here's how you can use lukewarm water for skin and hair

We speak to dermatologist Dr Smriti Naswa, who first clarifies that we should avoid using extremely hot water as it can lead to scalds and redness on skin. Lukewarm water should be your preferred pick for skincare and hair care. "Using hot water for skin can make the skin more sensitive and increase rashes," she says.

There are multiple benefits of using lukewarm water for skin, agrees Dr Smriti.

Softens crusty skin: Crusty skin is usually the result of a wound or a bacterial infection on the skin. "Soaking areas of crusty skin in lukewarm water can work wonders by softening it," says Dr Smriti.

Warm water can be used for hair conditioning

Photo Credit: iStock

Open pores: Warm water can help in reducing open pores in acne prone skin. However, the same treatment might not be so helpful in case of open pores caused by sagging of skin because of skin ageing, Dr Smriti asserts.

Warm water can help in reducing open pores in acne prone skin. However, the same treatment might not be so helpful in case of open pores caused by sagging of skin because of skin ageing, Dr Smriti asserts. Moisturise the skin: "Moisturisers are less likely to be effective in people with dry skin. However, the effectiveness can be increased by applying moisturiser on skin that is slightly wet with warm water. Doing this enable the moisturiser to form a coating on the skin, thereby absorbing water on the skin and moisturising it naturally," the dermatologist explains.

Daily skincare routine you can follow

1. Moisturise your skin daily

Use moisturise according to your skin type. Gel-based moisturisers are recommended for people with oily skin, cream-based moisturisers are good for people with normal to dry skin. If you have acne-prone skin, make sure you use non-comedogenic moisturisers. Non-comedogenic moisturisers are ones with no artificial fragrance and colour. Non-comedogenic and paraben-free moisturisers are recommended for all skin types.

2. Cleanse your face with a face wash 2-3 times a day

Make sure that the face wash you are using is not too foamy. "People with sensitive skin should use sulphate-free cleanser," recommends Dr Smriti. People with acne should use oil-free cleansers with salicylic acid/glycolic acid/benzoyl peroxide base cleansers.

Wash your face 2-3 times in a day to get a glowing skin

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sunscreen

If your daily routine involves going out regularly, then you must use sunscreen. But, you can skip sunscreen if you are not stepping out and don't have any skin condition. Dr Smriti explains, "If you are not on any skin treatment with dermatologist or if you are not suffering from any skin-sensitive diseases, then you can avoid using sunscreen. Vitamin D deficiency has become really common and slight exposure to sunlight is required to get some sunshine vitamin. So, I suggest people to apply sunscreen only on face and not other parts of the body to get some Vitamin D."

Having said that, she says that sunscreen is important in your daily skincare routine in all seasons, including monsoon.

(Dr Smriti Naswa Singh is Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai)

