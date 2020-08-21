Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Try This Sugar-Free Besan Coconut Barfi Ideal For Weight Watchers; Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Recipe

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Welcome Bappa at home with homemade besan coconut barfi

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here with the perfect option for homemade mithai. Sweets are an important part of celebrating festivals here in India. However, it is not necessary to load up on sugar-laden sweets, chocolates and other savouries, every time there's a festival or an occasion. If you prepare mithais at home, with sugar, it is going to harm you lesser as compared to the ones that you buy from the market.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares sugar-free besan barfi you can make at home

This is because when you prepare food at home, it empowers you to be in charge of all ingredients and their portion size. Healthier versions of your favourite sweets can be prepared with all-natural ingredients, and probably without sugar.

"It's that time of the year and we're all geared up to welcome Bappa into our homes this week. So, our recipe had to be something unique, sweet, and healthy. The Besan Coconut Barfi fits the bill perfectly!" Kundra writes in the caption of her IGTV.

She goes on to add that while celebrations around us have subdued and become sober because of the pandemic, it is of crucial importance that we all do something special while at home.

Coming over to the besan barfi that she makes, it is made with besan (gram flour), coconut and jaggery. To prepare it, you need to begin with roasting 1.5 cups of besan in 3/4 cup ghee. Coconut or peanut oil can be the alternatives if you want the mithai to be vegan.

In another pan, roast fresh 1.5 cups of fresh, desiccated coconut. In another pot, boil 1 cup jaggery in 1.5 cups water.

Once the coconut is roasted, add it to the besan mixture. Now, add the jaggery syrup gradually (not in one go). Once the ingredients are blended well, add 1.5 tsp of cardamom powder. For some extra dose of fibre, you can add 1.5 tbsp of flaxseed powder. It will also give a nice texture to your homemade barfi.

Now, add 4 pistachios, cashews and almonds each, along with 2 tbsp of melon seeds.

At this point, grease a plate with some ghee. Garnish with some melon seeds on the top. Place it in the refrigerator and cut in small pieces of barfi. Kundra says that you can also shape them into modaks.

Ghee is a healthy ingredient for your homemade sweets

Photo Credit: iStock

This Ganesh Chaturthi, try this besan coconut barfi to welcome Bappa at home.

