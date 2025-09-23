From Drinking Water To Strength Training: 7 Simple Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes glucose, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Therefore, blood sugar management is particularly important for people with diabetes. If left untreated, consistently high blood sugar can result in severe complications, such as heart disease, kidney damage, nerve problems, and vision issues. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is essential not only to prevent these complications but also to promote overall well-being and ensure energy levels remain stable throughout the day. Exercising regularly, managing stress, and eating right may help lower blood sugar levels. Here, we've some simple tips that can help prevent blood sugar spikes and promote healthy blood sugar levels.

7 easy tips to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

1. Strength training

Strength training can offer multiple benefits beyond muscle gain. According to the American Diabetes Association, a strength training program can help individuals with type 2 diabetes control blood sugars.

Weight training helps the body respond better to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar and supports weight loss. It may also help reduce the risk of heart disease.

2. Eat right

Focus on a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables. Increasing your fibre intake can also help stabilise blood sugar. Focus on consuming foods with a low-glycemic index to prevent blood sugar spikes.

Limit these: Try to avoid foods high in added sugars and refined carbohydrates, as these can lead to quick increases in blood sugar.

3. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration helps your body function properly. Drinking enough water could help you keep your blood sugar levels within healthy ranges by helping your kidneys flush out excess sugar. Drink water, herbal teas and low-calorie drinks throughout the day to boost overall hydration. Avoid drinking fruit juices and sugary drinks.

4. Manage stress

When stressed, your body secretes hormones called glucagon and cortisol, which cause blood sugar levels to rise. Practising relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help manage stress and improve overall quality of life.

5. Check blood sugar levels

Constant monitoring provides insights into how different foods and activities influence your blood sugar. This helps diabetics make informed decisions.

6. Sleep well

Getting sufficient sleep is vital. Poor sleep can affect insulin sensitivity and ultimately lead to higher blood sugar levels. This can also increase appetite and promote weight gain. Sleep deprivation also raises cortisol levels, which can affect blood sugar levels.

7. Portion control

Eat small, frequent meals to prevent sudden spikes. Also, be mindful of portion sizes. Measuring servings and using smaller plates can help regulate intake. Planning your meals can also help in making healthier choices and avoiding last-minute decisions. It will also help you determine the right portion size.

These lifestyle adjustments do not replace medical treatment for diabetes or other metabolic conditions. Proper management can enhance the quality of life and help individuals with diabetes lead an active, healthy lifestyle. These simple strategies can help individuals with diabetes greatly improve their ability to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and enhance their overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.