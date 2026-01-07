Rosemary Can Regulate Blood Sugar, Claim Viral Videos; Link Decoded

Effective diabetes management and control of blood sugar levels cannot be understated. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to elevated blood sugar levels, resulting in irreversible complications such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage (neuropathy), and vision loss. While diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, certain herbs have gained attention for their potential blood sugar-lowering effects. Recently, videos of several social media users have gone viral, claiming that rosemary can help eliminate sugar from the body and promote healthy blood sugar levels. However, individuals with diabetes should exercise caution and ensure safety before trying any social media hack to avoid potential complications. Here, let's explore the effectiveness of rosemary and assess its safety for diabetics.

Rosemary to lower blood sugar levels: Does it help?

Rosemary is gaining attention as a potential management tool due to its rich concentration of bioactive compounds, such as carnosic acid and rosmarinic acid, which may mimic insulin and improve how the body processes glucose.

Is it effective?

While research is ongoing, and it is not a replacement for prescribed medication, several studies highlight its benefits as a complementary treatment. Research indicates that rosemary has significant antidiabetic potential, though more large-scale human clinical trials are needed to confirm these effects as a standard treatment.

Blood sugar reduction : Small human studies have shown that 2-3 g of rosemary powder or tea daily can significantly decrease fasting blood glucose (FBG) and HbA1c levels over 4-12 weeks.

: Small human studies have shown that 2-3 g of rosemary powder or tea daily can significantly decrease fasting blood glucose (FBG) and HbA1c levels over 4-12 weeks. Mechanism of action: In laboratory and animal models, rosemary has been shown to inhibit enzymes that break down carbohydrates, effectively slowing glucose absorption into the bloodstream.

In laboratory and animal models, rosemary has been shown to inhibit enzymes that break down carbohydrates, effectively slowing glucose absorption into the bloodstream. Improved insulin sensitivity: Studies suggest it may increase glucose uptake in skeletal muscle and reduce insulin resistance.

How to use

While there is no universally recommended dose, social media users can be seen steeping fresh rosemary leaves in water to prepare tea.

Both dried and fresh rosemary can also be used for seasoning.

Safety tips and precautions

Hypoglycemia risk: Rosemary may lower blood sugar; taking it alongside prescribed diabetes medications (like metformin or insulin) could cause a drastic drop in blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is essential to closely monitor your levels.

Rosemary may lower blood sugar; taking it alongside prescribed diabetes medications (like metformin or insulin) could cause a drastic drop in blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is essential to closely monitor your levels. Avoid concentrated oils: Undiluted rosemary essential oil is toxic if swallowed and can cause vomiting, spasms, or even coma.

Undiluted rosemary essential oil is toxic if swallowed and can cause vomiting, spasms, or even coma. Drug interactions: Rosemary may interact with blood thinners, ACE inhibitors, diuretics, and lithium.

Rosemary may interact with blood thinners, ACE inhibitors, diuretics, and lithium. Aspirin allergy: Rosemary contains salicylates, similar to aspirin, and should be avoided by individuals with aspirin allergies.

Rosemary contains salicylates, similar to aspirin, and should be avoided by individuals with aspirin allergies. Pregnancy: Medicinal amounts of rosemary are considered unsafe during pregnancy as they may stimulate menstruation or cause a miscarriage.

Word of caution

While rosemary may help lower blood sugars, it should not be used as a substitute for diabetes medicine. Also, diabetics shouldn't add rosemary to their daily diet without consulting their doctor for safe and effective use.

Before making any extreme changes in your diet, always seek professional help to avoid any potential side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.