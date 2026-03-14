Follow This Dermatologist-Recommended 3 Step Night Routine For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Healthy and glowing skin isn't just about the products you use during the day; your nighttime routine can make an even bigger difference. While you sleep, your skin naturally goes into repair and regeneration mode. This is the perfect time to nourish and support it with the right skincare steps.

The good news is you don't need an elaborate 10-step regimen to see results. Keeping your routine simple and consistent is often the key to maintaining healthy skin. Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich shares 3 essential steps to cleanse, restore and hydrate your skin before bed. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Morning is preventive, but the actual correction happens overnight."

3 Step Night Routine

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and foremost step of a nighttime routine to remove makeup, SPF and daily pollutants. For the best results, use a double-cleanse method. Start with an oil-based cleanser or balm to dissolve stubborn makeup and sunscreen, followed by a gentle, water-based cleanser to remove remaining impurities and thoroughly clean the skin.

"Night cleansing is way more important than morning because we need to get rid of dirt, pollution, sunscreen and makeup. If you have makeup on, make sure to double cleanse," Dr Waraich says.

Step 2: Treat

Pick one ingredient per day from these three: Retinoid, AHA, or hyaluronic acid. After cleansing is the ideal time to apply active treatment serums. Do not use all of these at once. They should be alternated or chosen based on your specific skin goal for the night, with a strong focus on skin barrier protection.

Step 3: Moisturiser

"Seal everything with a good moisturiser, something that has ceramides, panthenol or squalene," she recommends. It seals in the hydration, repairs the skin barrier and prevents transepidermal water loss while you sleep. Apply a generous layer of night cream to face and neck to wake up with plump and hydrated skin.

These three simple steps can support your skin's natural overnight repair process. The result will reflect the care and attention you put into it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.