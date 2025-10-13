Flu Outbreak In Japan: Over 4000 Cases, Schools Closed - Should You Be Worried?

With more than 4000 cases, the flu season in Japan has started earlier than usual. The Japanese government has officially declared a nationwide flu epidemic as the virus spreads at an accelerated rate. According to Japan's Ministry of Health, approximately 3,000 hospitals across the country have reported a total of 4,030 flu cases during the week beginning September 22. Most cases were reported in Okinawa, followed by Tokyo and Kagoshima. This rapid spread, particularly among children, has prompted more than 100 schools, kindergartens, and childcare centres to close.

Reports indicate that Japan is experiencing the flu season about five weeks earlier than normal, raising concerns about changes in the behaviour of the virus in post-pandemic world. On October 3, Japanese health officials reported a fourfold increase in flu cases compared to the previous week. Health specialists believe that early and intense outbreaks may become common in the coming years due to shifts in the global environment. They also suggest that various factors may be contributing to this spike, including irregular weather patterns, changes in flu behaviour, and low vaccination rates.

Vaccination is key

Health officials in Japan have urged people, as well as tourists, to get vaccinated. Flu shots can help prevent infection and reduce the severity of the illness, particularly in vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination enhances protection against the flu, which is crucial for individuals with weakened immune systems. The WHO also emphasises that pregnant women must receive the flu vaccine, as their immune systems may be compromised. The inactivated flu vaccine is safe to take at any stage of pregnancy.

In addition to vaccination, frequent handwashing, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, and regular disinfection of surfaces can help prevent the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask, especially in crowded public spaces such as transport and gatherings, can also enhance safety.

Individuals experiencing even mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, or body aches, may transmit the virus to others. It is advisable to isolate yourself to prevent spreading the illness. Seek medical attention early, especially if symptoms worsen; early antiviral treatment within the first 48 hours can facilitate a quicker recovery.

Should you be worried?

At present, there is no need for alarm. However, in India, sudden weather changes may lead to an increase in flu-like symptoms as colder months approach. It's essential to remain vigilant during this transitional period. Here are some tips for preventing colds and the flu:

Eat a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support your immune system.

Getting enough sleep is also essential for your immune system, helping you fight against infections.

Get vaccinated.

Avoid smoking and consume alcohol in moderation to reduce susceptibility to infection.

Manage stress to support optimal health.

Practice good hygiene by frequently washing your hands, covering your face and mouth while coughing or sneezing, and using an alcohol-based sanitiser when on the go.

For most healthy individuals, the flu is unlikely to be dangerous. However, getting vaccinated and following preventive measures can help you stay healthy this flu season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Japan Declares Nationwide Flu Epidemic as Over 4,000 Cases Reported, Schools Closed- New on Air

Japan's flu season hits 5 weeks early amid fears of an evolving virus. SCMP

5 myths about the flu vaccine- World Health Organisation