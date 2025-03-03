Seasonal Flu Cases Surge Across India: Follow These Precautions To Stay Safe

A rise in seasonal flu and viral illness has been observed in Delhi over the past few weeks. The seasonal transition from winter to summer is one of the possible causes. This transition can also trigger allergic reactions in some individuals. A few reports suggest that around 20,414 people were infected with swine flu, and 347 died of the viral disease in India as of December 2024. The infection continues to rise, with the national capital registering 3,141 cases.

Not just Delhi, other states that are also reporting a spike in the seasonal influenza A (H1N1) virus These are Kerala with 2,846 cases, Maharashtra 2,027 cases, Gujarat 1,711 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,777 cases and Rajasthan 1,149 cases.

Seasonal influenza (flu) is an acute respiratory infection. It can cause symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and fatigue. It can spread easily via coughing or sneezing. Amid the rise in seasonal flu, here are some tips to stay safe during flu season.

Tips to prevent seasonal flu

1. Get a flu shot

The flu vaccine protects against the most common strains of the virus. It is generally recommended to get vaccinated in the fall, before the flu season peaks. WHO recommends annual vaccination for vulnerable groups including pregnant women, people over 65 years of age, children between 6 months to 5 years of age, individuals over age 65, health workers and those with preexisting chronic medical conditions.

2. Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places or after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose. Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Cover your mouth

While coughing or sneezing, use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose. This can help prevent the spread of droplets that may contain the flu virus. Dispose of tissues properly and wash your hands immediately afterward.

4. Boost your immunity

A strong immune system can help your body fight off viruses. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins to support your immune system. Also, stay physically active, sleep well and stay hydrated for better health.

5. Avoid close contact

Try to avoid close contact with individuals who are sick. If you're feeling unwell, it's best to stay home and limit interaction with others to prevent spreading illness.

6. Seek medical help

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, talk to your doctor. Timely treatment can help control the condition and prevent any possible complications.

Follow these prevention strategies to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading seasonal flu.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.