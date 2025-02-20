Flu Season: Watch Out For These Emergency Symptoms Of Influenza A, B

Flu season is here, and cases of Influenza A and Influenza B are on the rise. While most flu infections cause mild symptoms like fever, body aches, and a sore throat, severe cases of flu can lead to hospitalisation or complications such as pneumonia. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that certain symptoms require immediate medical attention to prevent life-threatening complications. Recognising these emergency signs of flu infection early can help you seek medical care before the condition worsens. Whether it's difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, or confusion, knowing when to seek help is crucial. Here are the emergency symptoms of Influenza A and signs of Influenza B to watch out for.

Emergency symptoms of Influenza A and Influenza B

Influenza A and Influenza B can quickly escalate from mild discomfort to a severe medical emergency. While high fever and fatigue are common signs of flu infection, certain warning signs should never be ignored. According to health organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and CDC, the following emergency symptoms of Influenza A and signs of Influenza B require immediate medical attention to prevent severe complications, especially in high-risk groups like children, seniors, and immunocompromised individuals. Here are nine emergency symptoms of Influenza A and Influenza B.

1. Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

If you struggle to breathe, experience wheezing, or feel tightness in your chest, it could indicate lung inflammation, pneumonia, or worsening flu-related complications. Seek emergency care immediately if these signs of Influenza persists.

2. Persistent chest pain or pressure

Severe chest pain or discomfort can signal flu-related complications like myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pneumonia. It is especially dangerous for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

3. Confusion or altered mental state

If the flu causes dizziness, extreme drowsiness, or difficulty staying awake, it could indicate oxygen deprivation or serious flu infection affecting the brain (encephalitis). Seek urgent medical help if someone appears disoriented or confused.

4. Severe dehydration (dry mouth, dizziness, reduced urination)

Signs of flu infection like high fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea can lead to severe dehydration. Symptoms of Influenza A and Influenza B include dry mouth, dark urine, sunken eyes, and extreme fatigue. If fluids cannot be kept down, IV hydration may be necessary.

5. Persistent or worsening high fever

While fever is a common symptom of Influenza A and Influenza B, a fever above 103°F (39.4°C) that does not subside with medication or returns after initially going away could indicate a secondary bacterial infection that requires antibiotics or hospitalisation.

6. Bluish lips or face

A bluish tint to the lips, skin, or nails (cyanosis) suggests low oxygen levels in the blood, which can occur in severe flu-related complications like lung infections or respiratory distress. This is a medical emergency requiring oxygen support and urgent care.

7. Uncontrolled vomiting or severe stomach pain

Frequent vomiting or intense stomach pain can lead to severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and organ stress. If a person is unable to keep fluids down, they may need medical intervention to prevent further flu-related complications.

8. Flu symptoms that improve but then worsen again

If the signs of flu infection initially improve but then suddenly worsen, it could indicate a secondary bacterial infection like pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinusitis. This emergency symptom of Influenza A and Influenza B requires immediate medical evaluation.

9. Worsening symptoms in high-risk individuals

Flu-related complications are more dangerous in young children, pregnant women, seniors, and people with chronic illnesses like diabetes or asthma. If a high-risk individual develops severe signs of Influenza, seek medical attention promptly.

Influenza A and Influenza B can turn serious if emergency symptoms are ignored. Difficulty breathing, severe dehydration, chest pain, and mental confusion are signs of flu infection which require urgent medical intervention. Early recognition of these emergency symptoms of Influenza A and Influenza B, can prevent hospitalisations and fatalities, especially in high-risk groups. Stay protected with influenza vaccinations, proper hygiene, and early treatment to reduce the risk of infections this flu season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.