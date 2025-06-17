Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms? Is It Covid? How To Differentiate

A significant decline in India's Covid-19 caseload has been observed over the past 24 hours as active cases fell from 7,264 to 6,838 on Tuesday. Omicron Sub-variants LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB. 1.8.1 are currently circulating in India. Till now, infected individuals have reported mild to moderate upper respiratory symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, fatigue and runny nose. Experts worldwide suggest that these variants may not cause serious illness however, it is important to exercise caution.

While an uptick in Covid cases has been observed over the past few weeks in India, a rise in flu-like illness has also been reported. As reliance on cold ice water and cold food items increased during severe heatwaves, cold, cough and other flu-like symptoms became inevitable.

With overlapping symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, fatigue, headaches and body ache, it can be hard to differentiate between the two. Here, let's understand the difference between the two and how to stay safe.

Covid Vs flu: How to differentiate

Fever, cough, body aches, headache and fatigue are common in both flu and Covid.

In Covid-19, symptoms such as shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, excessive fatigue, congestion, and gastrointestinal issues (like diarrhea) may manifest along with respiratory symptoms.

The incubation period for flu is 1-4 days while it remains 2-14 days for Covid-19.

The feeling of fatigue is much more pronounced in Covid-19 as compared to the flu.

Both illnesses can cause respiratory complications, but Covid-19 is more likely to cause severe illness, particularly in older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

Both illnesses can be prevented through vaccination, good hygiene practices like regular hand washing, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

If you have symptoms, it's best to stay at home, avoid contact with others, and consult a healthcare provider for guidance on testing and treatment. By staying informed and taking precautions, you can reduce the risk of transmission for both illnesses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.