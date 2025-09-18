H3N2 Flu Wave Hits Delhi: Important Prevention Tips To Stay Safe

Over the past few weeks, the Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing a sharp escalation in flu-like illnesses. The H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, has emerged as the dominant strain fueling the current wave of infections. According to a recent LocalCircles survey, 69% of the over 11,000 households surveyed across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad reported that at least one member was suffering from symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and respiratory distress.

Unlike the seasonal flu, which typically resolves in 5 to 7 days, many current patients have reported recovery periods extending beyond 10 days. In most cases, over-the-counter medications, such as paracetamol, appear to be ineffective, leading to a rise in hospitalizations. The survey indicated an increase in hospital admissions for pneumonia, bronchitis, and respiratory distress. Vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and individuals with comorbidities like diabetes, asthma, COPD, and cardiac conditions, should take extra precautions. Some patients have also reported gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

As H3N2 cases remain a concern, here's what you need to know to stay safe:

H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus, which is one of the viruses responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks. The "H" stands for hemagglutinin type 3 and the "N" for neuraminidase type 2. It's a respiratory virus that spreads easily through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

H3N2 infection typically presents with symptoms common to influenza, including:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Chills and sweats

Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms. H3N2 infections usually last between five and seven days, but a severe cough can persist for up to three weeks. In some cases, severe illness may occur, especially in vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Like other viruses, H3N2 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread via surfaces contaminated with the virus.

How to stay safe

Staying informed about flu activity and getting vaccinated can significantly lower the risk of severe illness caused by H3N2. Here are some prevention tips to follow:

Get flu vaccination: Stay updated on seasonal flu vaccinations. It will also help reduce the severity of illness if you do get infected.

Stay updated on seasonal flu vaccinations. It will also help reduce the severity of illness if you do get infected. Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places. If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places. If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid close contact: Limit close contact with individuals who are sick, and maintain physical distance from others, especially during flu season.

Limit close contact with individuals who are sick, and maintain physical distance from others, especially during flu season. Wear masks: In crowded or high-risk settings, wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.

In crowded or high-risk settings, wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets. Cover coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and dispose of tissues properly.

Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and dispose of tissues properly. Disinfect surfaces: Regularly clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and mobile devices, to reduce the risk of contamination.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and mobile devices, to reduce the risk of contamination. Stay home when sick: If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay at home to avoid spreading the virus to others.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay at home to avoid spreading the virus to others. Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Ensure proper nutrition, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and manage stress to support your immune system.

If you experience flu-like symptoms, especially during flu season, it's advisable to consult a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and potential treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.