H3N2 Virus Spread In India: Here's How It Can Be Prevented

H3N2 influenza is a highly contagious virus

The H3N2 influenza is spreading rapidly in different parts of the country. The patients report flu-like symptoms which last for approximately 5 to 7 days. The sudden change in weather from extremely cold to hot has been identified as the main reason behind the rapid spread. Cough, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea, runny nose and continuous sneezing are common symptoms of H3N2 influenza. In severe cases, the patient may experience discomfort in chest, difficulty in swallowing and continuous fever. The Ministry of Health has shared several guidelines that can help prevent you from catching the virus. Let's take a look at these prevention steps.

H3N2 Influenza: Prevention steps you must follow

1. Maintain hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water frequently or using hand sanitizer

2. Avoid touching your face and nose

3. Wear a mask and avoid crowded places

4. Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing

5. Avoid close contact like shaking hands

6. Do not spit in public

7. Drink plenty of water

The Health Ministry and other health officials have also warned against the use of antibiotics to treat this infection.

H3N2 influenza can spread easily from an infected person. Transfer of infected droplets via air, direct contact or surfaces can transfer it from one person to another.

Who is at a higher risk?

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people with pre-existing health conditions are at a higher risk of catching the virus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.