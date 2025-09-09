Flavours, Sweeteners And Colours Make Worst Additives List, UK Study Warns

What if those sugar-free beverages, brightly coloured snacks, and flavoured yogurts weren't as harmless as they seemed? According to a fresh study published in eClinicalMedicine, specific additives used in ultra-processed foods (UPFs), notably artificial sweeteners, may be quietly accelerating our journeys toward an early grave. Researchers from Germany leveraged data from nearly 187,000 participants aged 40-75 in the UK Biobank cohort. Over an average follow-up of 11 years, around 10,200 deaths occurred. Through detailed dietary recalls (up to five per person) and sophisticated matching of food items with markers of ultra-processing (MUPs), the team could pinpoint which additive categories were most closely tied to mortality.

The findings? Artificial sweeteners such as acesulfame, saccharin, and sucralose emerged among the additive classes significantly associated with higher all-cause mortality-along with flavour enhancers (e.g., glutamate, ribonucleotides), colourings, various forms of sugar, and processing aids like anti-caking agents and thickeners. Interestingly, gelling agents rich in pectin were associated with a lower risk of death, perhaps hinting at fibre's protective power.

This research marks the first in-depth breakdown of specific UPF components, not just overall UPF consumption, linked to mortality, offering valuable granularity for health-conscious consumers and regulators alike. Taken together, the study signals a compelling need to look beyond broad "processed food" labels and focus on the individual agents that truly matter.

Artificial Sweeteners Under The Microscope

Artificial sweeteners like acesulfame-K, saccharin, and sucralose are ubiquitous in sugar-free beverages, diet snacks, low-calorie desserts, and even "flavour-enhanced" dairy products. While marketed for sweetness without calories, accumulated evidence, including this new UK Biobank analysis, now ties these substances to increased mortality. The theorized mechanisms involve metabolic disruptions, altered gut microbiomes, and possible inflammatory pathways.

Why Indian Consumers Should Pay Attention

In India, ultra-processed foods and beverages are advancing rapidly into kitchens and street stalls alike. Energy drinks, diet sodas, packaged sweets, and "lite" dairy drinks are now commonplace. The UK findings should raise a red flag for us:

Children-first exposure: Colourful, sweetened packaged treats are often marketed to children. The long-term health cost of early artificial sweetener exposure demands reconsideration.

Colourful, sweetened packaged treats are often marketed to children. The long-term health cost of early artificial sweetener exposure demands reconsideration. Regulatory blind spots: While FSSAI permits certain sweeteners under thresholds, cumulative daily intake, in drinks, yoghurts, and snacks, may breach safe levels without consumers realizing.

While FSSAI permits certain sweeteners under thresholds, cumulative daily intake, in drinks, yoghurts, and snacks, may breach safe levels without consumers realizing. Cultural diet erosion: Traditional Indian diets rich in fresh produce, lentils, grains, and spices are increasingly displaced by quick-fix processed alternatives, adding a dual burden of nutrient loss and additive exposure.

Understanding Strengths And Caveats

This study boasts a large sample size, detailed dietary analysis, and long tracking, strengths that lend credibility. But it's still observational, relying on self-reported data, and doesn't prove causation. Other dietary, lifestyle, or genetic confounders may play roles.

Nevertheless, given India's rising burden of metabolic and chronic diseases, the findings serve as a powerful nudge: question every "zero-sugar" product and ask, "Is the alternative really healthier?" This landmark study offers a clear takeaway: in ultra-processed foods, not all additives are created equal. Artificial sweeteners, long perceived as diet-friendly alternatives, are now spotlighted alongside colourings, flavour enhancers, and sugars as potential drivers of early mortality.

For the Indian consumer, the message is to move toward food with simple, recognisable ingredients. Prioritise fresh, home-cooked meals over packaged options, and tread lightly with "low-sugar" labels. Awareness should also prompt policymakers and FSSAI to revisit regulatory frameworks, especially around cumulative additive intake.

At heart, longevity comes down not just to avoiding obvious risk factors like smoking or excessive sugar, but also to the small, everyday decisions, choosing fresh fruit over a low-calorie snack bar, jaggery tea instead of diet soda, home-made laddoos rather than brightly wrapped sweets. Because longevity, in many ways, is built one mindful bite at a time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

