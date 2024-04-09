Read This Before You Switch To Artificial Sweeteners

Some common artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and stevia

Excessive consumption of sugar can negatively affect your overall health and lead to several side effects including weight gain. Therefore, it is commonly believed that sugar is bad for your health. To avoid these side effects, many resort to artificial sweeteners instead of consuming sugar in right quantities. Artificial sweeteners are sugar substitutes created to mimic sugar's taste but with fewer or zero calories. Foods and drinks that have 'zero sugar' labels usually contain artificial sweeteners. Some common artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and stevia. These sweeteners are generally much sweeter than sugar, so only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired level of sweetness. However, these sweeteners may not be as healthy as you may think. So, if you have been using artificial sweeteners on a daily basis, keep reading as we list the negative effects of consuming artificial sweeteners.

Side effects of using artificial sweeteners

1. May increase cancer risk

Although artificial sweeteners are safe for human consumption, some studies suggest that long-term use of artificial sweeteners like aspartame may increase the risk of developing certain cancers. The exact carcinogenic dose of aspartame has not been defined yet. However, its consumption has been associated with an overall increased risk of cancer, especially, breast and obesity-related cancer.

2. Digestive issues

Too much consumption of foods with artificial sweeteners may contribute to digestive issues such as bloating, gas and diarrhea. Studies also suggest that artificial sweeteners can disrupt the gut microbiome and contribute to poor gut health.

3. Can make you gain weight

Many switch to artificial sweeteners to lose weight effectively. However, it might aid in weight loss. The World Health Organisation has also warned against using artificial sweeteners to control body weight. Studies have shown that artificial sweeteners may not help you manage weight in the long term.

4. Increased risk of metabolic syndrome

The use of artificial sweeteners has also been linked to an increased risk of metabolic disorders such as type-2 diabetes and insulin resistance.

5. Reproductive issues

Artificial sweeteners, especially aspartame may increase the risk of infertility. It affects your hormones and increases inflammation in the body. Therefore, if you are trying to conceive limit your use of artificial sweeteners.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.