Yoga is an excellent form of exercise which benefits both the mind and the body. It combines physical movement, breath control, and mindfulness, offering a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. Unlike high-intensity workouts, yoga promotes flexibility, strength, balance, and relaxation. Its low-impact nature makes it accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels, fostering a sustainable practice. For women, yoga can be particularly beneficial as it helps build physical strength and flexibility while also addressing issues like stress, anxiety, and hormonal imbalances.

Women experience unique health challenges, such as menstrual discomfort, pregnancy, and menopause symptoms, and yoga can provide supportive techniques for managing these. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani recently took to Instagram to share a list of 10 yoga poses that are particularly beneficial for women.

"Because women's bodies go through a lot - periods, stress, long work days, emotional load... and movement like this helps your body reset," she highlights in the post.

"This quick yoga routine helps with hormonal balance, stress relief, pelvic floor strength and overall body tone," she wrote in the caption of the post.

A complete yoga routine for women

1. Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana)

This pose strengthens the pelvic floor muscles, hips, and thighs. It improves blood circulation to the reproductive organs, which helps balance hormones and build stamina and power.

2. Deep Squat Pose (Malasana)

Malasana helps regulate the menstrual cycle and stretches the groin and lower back. It can improve digestion and aid in relaxation, making it a grounding pose to incorporate into daily practice. It also acts as an excellent hip opener that strengthens the calves and inner thighs while releasing built-up pelvic tension.

3. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Butterfly pose is ideal for opening the hips. This pose stretches the inner thighs and groin, stimulating the ovaries and boosting fertility.

4. Seated Spine Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

This twisting pose increases spinal flexibility and aids in detoxifying the internal organs. It can also help significantly improve digestion and relieve bloating.

5. Churning the Mill Pose (Chakki Chalanasana)

This is a dynamic movement that stretches the spine and strengthens the core while promoting mobility in the hip joints. It also tones the uterine muscles and abdominal wall. This dynamic movement is highly effective for reducing belly fat, preventing sciatica, and managing menstrual cycle irregularities.

6. Forearm Plank

A variation of the plank, this pose strengthens the core, shoulders, and arms while also encouraging muscular endurance. It helps rebuild stability in the lower back and pelvic region, which is especially beneficial for postpartum recovery.

7. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose stretches the chest and strengthens the spine, helping correct poor posture. It gently stimulates the abdomen, optimising thyroid function and easing lower back stiffness caused by sitting or stress. It can also help reduce stress.

8. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose helps alleviate premenstrual syndrome (PMS) cramps and lower back strain. It strengthens the glutes and pelvic area, opening up the chest and reducing feelings of anxiety or fatigue. It's also great for improving circulation and can help relieve tension in the spine.

9. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's pose calms the central nervous system, providing instant stress and anxiety relief. It gently decompresses the lower back and shoulders, offering a safe, restorative space during heavy menstrual days.

10. Let Up on the Walls

This asana improves lymphatic drainage and circulation by reversing blood flow. This deeply restorative pose calms the nervous system, alleviates insomnia, and helps balance the body during different phases of life.

"Take a few minutes. Breathe. Move. Come back to yourself," the yoga expert concluded.

To conclude, yoga offers powerful physical, hormonal, and mental benefits specifically tailored to women's bodies across different life stages.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.