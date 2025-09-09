Fight Inflammation Naturally With This 5 Ingredient Homemade Drink

Chronic inflammation has become a silent health concern for many. It can cause digestive issues, joint pain, fatigue, and even lead to long-term problems like heart disease or diabetes.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a simple, natural remedy - a five-ingredient drink that helps fight inflammation, support digestion, and boost overall wellness.

On her Instagram, she explained the method of making this detox drink. Ms Batra advised starting with one cup of warm water and adding half a teaspoon of turmeric powder or fresh turmeric root, followed by half a teaspoon of fresh ginger or a quarter teaspoon of dried ginger. After this, add a pinch of black pepper and a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon.

Once slightly cooled, add ghee or coconut oil. Sip it warm, either in the evening or after a workout, for the best results, she added.

Ms Batra also highlighted the benefits of each ingredient. She mentioned that turmeric contains a natural compound called curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which reduces inflammation by working at the cellular level.

Ginger contains active compounds called gingerols that help reduce inflammation and soothe the digestive system, she explained. Black pepper contains piperine, which boosts curcumin absorption by up to 2000 percent.

She further added that cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which balance blood sugar and provide additional antioxidant support. Curcumin and some antioxidants are fat-soluble, meaning your body absorbs them better when combined with healthy fats like ghee or coconut oil. This combination also supports gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.