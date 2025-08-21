Skip Melatonin, Nutritionist Recommends These 7 Foods And Drinks For Better Sleep

We have all been there: lying awake at night, staring at the ceiling, while our minds refuse to switch off. A restless night leaves you feeling tired, drains your energy, makes you irritable and affects your focus the next day. Over time, lack of sleep can also impact your mood, memory, and overall health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests a simple solution before turning to melatonin supplements: focus on sleep-friendly foods. These foods naturally calm your nervous system, balance hormones, and support deep, restorative sleep.

In a post on Instagram, she has highlighted seven powerful bedtime foods and drinks that can help you relax and improve sleep quality, making restless nights less frequent.

The first is pumpkin seeds, which are loaded with magnesium and tryptophan. She mentioned, "Magnesium boosts GABA (your brain's calming chemical), while tryptophan turns into serotonin and indirectly supports melatonin production." So, it calms nerves and supports serotonin.

Another food is banana which is rich in B6, potassium and tryptophan. Ms Batra stated that bananas relax muscles, regulate your nervous system, and help your brain convert tryptophan into serotonin (your sleep-starter) and helps you fall asleep.

Another magnesium-rich option is almonds. They lower cortisol, the stress hormone and promotes muscle relaxation for uninterrupted sleep.

For drinks, Ms Batra recommended chamomile tea, which contains apigenin, a flavonoid that binds to calming receptors in the brain, reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation before bed. Another recommended drink is valerian root tea, whose compounds, like valerenic acid, help enhance GABA activity and shorten the time it takes to fall asleep.

She further mentioned that having tart cherries is also a good bedtime food, as it is low in melatonin but rich in polyphenols and tryptophan, which helps in serotonin production and reducing oxidative stress, a hidden sleep disruptor.

The next powerful, according to Ms Batra is golden almond milk, turmeric and Cardamom. She said, "Turmeric's curcumin reduces inflammation and stabilizes mood, while cardamom soothes digestion and calms the nervous system," adding, "Perfect night-time comfort drink."

Ms Batra also suggested beverages like the cinnamon coconut refresher, which helps balance T3 hormone levels while hydrating, and the nigella pomegranate cooler, which boosts T3 and lowers antibodies.

She explained that these foods and drinks were chosen because they naturally prepare the body for sleep by calming stress hormones, improving serotonin pathways, and supporting your gut-brain connection.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.