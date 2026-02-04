Feeling Congested Or Bloated? Nutritionist Recommends A Powerful Spice For Strong Immunity

When it comes to boosting immunity, the answer may be hiding in your spice rack. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has spotlighted a star-shaped spice that many overlook: star anise. Most people use it just for flavours, but it does more than that. On Instagram, she says, “Star anise isn't just a pretty spice sitting in your masala box. It's quietly one of the most powerful antiviral ingredients in your kitchen.”

Benefits Of Star Anise

Powerful Antiviral Properties: She says, “Star anise has an antiviral property. It has been used for centuries to make traditional medicine. It actually eases cough and chest congestion.” Fights Infections: The nutritionist adds that this spice is also a natural source of shikimic acid. What is shikimic acid? Agarwal reveals that this compound is used to make antiviral flu medicines. Improves Digestion: She shares that if someone has digestive issues, star anise helps reduce gas, stomach discomfort, and nausea by relaxing gut spasms. The nutritionist recommends, “You can use 1-2 pods in hot water to make a nice concoction, or you can also add it to your evening chai for a healthy and warm twist.” Other beneficial properties of the star anise include boosting immunity, reducing inflammation and stress, promoting heart health and improving sleep.

Easy Ways To Include Star Anise In Your Daily Routine

The nutritionist also shares some simple ways to add the powerful little spice to your diet:

Digestive Infusion

Soak one star anise in hot water for 5–7 minutes. Then sip it after meals to reduce bloating, gas, nausea, and gut discomfort.

Bedtime Relax Tea

Steep one star anise in warm water at night and enjoy the beverage before going to bed. According to Agarwal, it helps calm the gut, ease chest heaviness, and support comfortable breathing while you sleep.

In Pulao or Rice Dishes

Add one whole star anise while cooking pulao, biryani, or jeera rice. The nutritionist reveals that the spice ingredient enhances flavour and also helps your body digest heavier meals more easily.

In Soups or Vegetable Broth

She suggests dropping one star anise into soups, dals, or clear broths for a gentle antiviral, anti-bloating, and immunity-supporting boost.

Star anise isn't just a flavour enhancer, it's a key nutrient which supports respiratory health, fights viral infections, and keeps your gut calm and balanced.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.