Do You Have A Fatty Liver? Expert Shares One Simple Hack That Might Help

The liver is the largest solid organ in your body. Right from producing bile juice and maintaining healthy blood sugar levels in the body to creating essential nutrients, there are many vital functions carried out by the liver. And when something goes wrong with its functioning, the condition may lead to certain diseases. One such issue is fatty liver. In this condition, extra fat gets accumulated in the liver. Apart from consuming too much alcohol, the other causes behind the problem can be obesity, diabetes, and insulin resistance. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a tip for people with fatty liver. Let's take a look.

Fatty Liver: Try this expert tip if you are struggling with this condition

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram and shared a story with this simple tip for people with a fatty liver. In the post, she advises people with fatty liver to swap out sources of saturated fat like butter, fatty cuts of meat, sausages, and cured meats for unsaturated fat sources like avocados, olive oil, nut butter and fatty fish. She also states, "This may be helpful for those with NAFLD." For the unversed, NAFLD is an acronym for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Lovneet Batra often shares tips to keep your liver healthy, in general. She suggests the names of a few food items that keep your liver in a good condition. You must savour wheatgrass on a regular basis as it helps in removing toxic substances from your system and supports healthy liver function. Beetroot juice is yet another thing you need to relish for a healthy liver. Red and purple grapes boost the level of antioxidants and lower inflammation. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and brussels sprouts accelerate the detoxification process in the body. Walnuts are great when it comes to dealing with issues like fatty liver.

Follow this expert tips and other precautions for a healthy liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.