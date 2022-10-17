Liver Health: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares 5 Foods That Help Maintain The Health Of Your Liver

Liver Health: Beetroot juice is rich antioxidants and helps reduce oxidative stress in the liver

In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains the importance of having a healthy liver. She further shares 5 foods that have been proven beneficial in improving and managing the health of our liver.

She explains, “The liver is a powerhouse of an organ. It handles everything from removing toxins from your blood to promoting digestion and storing vitamins for your body to use later, and more

Keeping your liver in good shape is important for maintaining health.”

She further adds, “So, here's a list of foods for liver health you need to eat daily.

1. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass is high in chlorophyll and chlorophyll aids in the removal of toxic substances and helps support healthy liver function

2. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is a source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains that helps reduce oxidative damage and inflammation in the liver, as well as increase natural detoxification enzymes

3. Grapes

Red and purple grapes contain many beneficial plant compounds, a notable example being resveratrol which boosts the level of antioxidants and lowers inflammation.

4. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts may help increase the liver's natural detoxification enzymes, protect it from damage, and improve blood levels of liver enzymes.

5. Walnuts

Of all types of nuts, walnuts are amongst the most beneficial for reducing fatty liver disease. This is thanks to their higher antioxidant and fatty acid content. Walnuts have the most omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as polyphenol antioxidants.”

Take a look at her reel:

Add these 5 foods to your daily diet to ensure better and long health of your liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.