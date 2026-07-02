As India celebrated National Doctors' Day, healthcare leaders, policymakers and public health experts gathered at a special programme organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation, calling for a stronger national focus on preventive healthcare to reduce the country's rising burden of lifestyle and infectious diseases.

The event brought together senior doctors, researchers, academicians, policymakers and industry leaders, along with diplomats from Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Ireland and Jordan, underscoring growing international interest in India's preventive healthcare initiatives. During the programme, the Illness to Wellness Annual Report 2025-26 was also unveiled, highlighting the Foundation's efforts over the past year to promote health awareness, community outreach, workplace wellness, school health programmes and preventive screening across the country.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and Chairperson, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said prevention must now become central to India's healthcare strategy.

"India has made significant strides in expanding access to healthcare and strengthening its treatment infrastructure. The next phase of our healthcare journey must focus equally on prevention. A prevention-first approach, supported by regular screening, early diagnosis, healthier lifestyles and greater public awareness, can substantially reduce the burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Preventive healthcare is not only a public health priority but also an economic imperative for building a healthier and more productive nation," he said.

The Foundation's Annual Report outlines collaborations with leading healthcare institutions to promote early diagnosis, behavioural change and healthier lifestyles, while supporting national initiatives such as the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyanand Swachh Bharat Mission through awareness and community engagement.

Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation

Photo Credit: Illness to Wellness Foundation

Highlighting the evolving role of physicians, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said:

"Doctors today are not only healers; they are educators, mentors and trusted guides who empower individuals and communities to lead healthier lives. The future of healthcare must focus not only on curing disease, but also on building a culture of well-being."

Drawing attention to India's growing burden of obesity and chronic diseases, Prof. (Dr.) Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Member, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, emphasised the importance of healthier lifestyles.

"One of the biggest health challenges India faces today is the growing burden of obesity, which is the root cause of many major non-communicable diseases. Preventive healthcare is the most effective way to address both communicable and non-communicable diseases," he said, adding that regular exercise, yoga, meditation, a balanced diet and adequate rest can improve long-term health and even help delay accelerated ageing.

Experts also stressed that prevention extends beyond lifestyle diseases.

Prof. (Dr.) G. C. Khilnani, Chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine and Former Professor & Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine & Sleep Disorders, AIIMS, said:

"If preventive healthcare becomes a way of life, a large proportion of lifestyle and seasonal diseases can be prevented. Regular health check-ups, balanced nutrition, physical activity, vaccination where appropriate, good hygiene and timely medical consultation are simple yet powerful interventions."

Echoing this, Padma Shri Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, highlighted the importance of maintaining musculoskeletal health from an early age.

"Mobility is one of the greatest indicators of healthy ageing. The sooner we begin caring for our bones, joints and muscles, the healthier our future will be. Preventive healthcare should be viewed not as an occasional health check-up, but as a lifelong commitment to healthy living."

The programme concluded with a unified message: while India's healthcare system has made significant progress in improving access to treatment, the country's next major health milestone will depend on preventing disease before it develops. Experts agreed that combining early screening, healthier lifestyles, vaccination, public awareness and evidence-based medical guidance can help reduce disease burden, improve quality of life and build a healthier nation.

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