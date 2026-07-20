Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness that affects people with mild or severe symptoms, but the standard patterns of the disease are changing. According to the National Center for Vector-Borne Diseases Control, there are about 6,927 dengue cases as of February 2026, with 10 deaths recorded. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of recorded dengue cases, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Tripura. Most people assume that dengue is a monsoon-related illness, but research published in the Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology journal suggests that it has become a year-round disease. Moreover, the International Journal of Infectious Diseases highlights that multiple strains of dengue that are circulating simultaneously exist in the ecosystem.

What Is A Multi-Strain Dengue Outbreak?

Typically, multiple strains of dengue are classified into serotypes such as DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. When an individual is affected with one serotype, it doesn't provide protection against infection from another. Several Indian regions are witnessing co-circulation of multiple serotypes, which has made dengue an evolving disease that needs to be tackled.

Why Are Multiple Dengue Strains More Dangerous?

When there are multiple dengue strains in the ecosystem, people are more vulnerable to developing secondary infections. This happens through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). In a recent episode, NDTV Lifeline episode discussion with Dr Sabine Kapasi, Global Strategy Advisor, UN DAC-UNDRR Emergency Response, CEO and MD, Enira Consulting and Co-founder, ROPAN Integrated Care Pvt. Ltd revealed that "We're seeing a shift from seasonal outbreaks to almost year-round risk. Warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns are helping mosquitoes survive longer and remain active beyond the traditional monsoon period. This means exposure to dengue is no longer limited to a few months of the year."

Multi-strain dengue poses a greater risk of plasma leakage, severe internal bleeding, organ involvement, and even hospitalisation.

What Recent Research In India Shows

Research published in the Frontiers in Tropical Diseases Journal highlights that pan-India faces the risk of simultaneous circulation of dengue strains. DENV-2 remains the dominant type prevalent nationally, and the main risk is of serious health complications.

AIIMS Nagpur researchers identified mixed-serotype infections, highlighting India's hyperendemic dengue status.

About 27% of dengue-positive cases showed that DENV 1 and DENV-3 are the most common co-circulating strains of dengue. DENV-2 accounts for 50% of the dengue cases in India.

Why Dengue Is No Longer Just A Monsoon Disease

In the NDTV Lifeline episode, dengue is evolving as a disease due to a rise in temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, urbanisation, as loss of green cover persists, and a longer mosquito breeding season, as well as the period of transmission expanding over several months.

Symptoms That Should Never Be Ignored

Dengue affects its host with mild or moderate severity and can result in symptoms that impact physical health. These symptoms can be the following:

High fever

Headache

Eye pain

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Rash

Note: If any of these symptoms tend to present themselves, it is best to seek a dengue test and immediate medical treatment.

Severe Dengue Warning Signs

Dengue can turn severe if it is ignored, and symptoms can progress to the following:

Persistent vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Bleeding gums

Extreme weakness

Difficulty breathing

Sudden drop in platelet count

Can India's Upcoming Dengue Vaccines Help?

Yes, India has upcoming dengue vaccines in the works, but it requires meticulous testing for assessing their safety levels. The progress is happening, but the definite rollout is still dependent on testing results.

The vast population of India requires a vaccine that can build immunity against multi-strain dengue serotypes. And their rollout needs to be adapted to the diverse population's needs.

How To Protect Yourself During Dengue Season

The year-round approach to protect yourself from dengue should be the following:

Remove stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Use mosquito repellents, as if you lower their bite rate, then the chances of infection can be reduced.

Wear full-sleeve clothing to prevent mosquitoes from biting you.

Install screens and nets as a protection measure against dengue infection.

Seek testing early if symptoms develop, as timely medical treatment can slow down the progression.

Dengue has become a year-round mosquito-borne illness that has become increasingly dangerous due to its constant evolution. You need to protect yourself and stay vigilant against the multi-strain dengue infection risk.

Also Read: NDTV Lifeline X Climate Change: Why Is Dengue Difficult To Diagnose Initially?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.