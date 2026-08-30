Feeling a burning sensation after a large meal is a common grievance. Relief usually arrives quickly after taking a basic antacid, leading people to dismiss the episode as a passing phase. The real issue begins when individuals apply this exact logic to a chronic condition that causes quiet damage over a long period.

Knowing the difference

Ordinary acidity acts as a temporary response to specific triggers. The stomach eventually settles down on its own. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease functions as an ongoing mechanical problem. Stomach contents repeatedly flow backward into the food pipe. This constant exposure slowly irritates the tissues. With a prevalence across India, the condition is far more common than most realize.

The symptoms people miss heartburn naturally gets the most attention. What goes unnoticed for much longer is a persistent dry cough that has no obvious link to a cold or allergy. A hoarse voice failing to clear up in the morning serves as another indicator. Some individuals experience the sensation of food sitting stuck in their throat. Sleep regularly gets broken by acid rising during the night. Patients frequently visit respiratory specialists before anyone considers examining their digestive system.

Also Read: Frequent Acidity And Discomfort? Gastroenterologist Explains When It May Go Beyond Lifestyle

What people get wrong

A major assumption involves treating the disease like a simple headache by taking a pill to mask the pain. Standard pharmacy antacids were manufactured for occasional use only. Taking them every day simply papers over a condition that continues to worsen in the background. Another widespread misunderstanding suggests the illness always presents as chest pain. It regularly surfaces in completely unexpected ways, causing patients to spend months receiving treatment for the wrong ailment.

The habits that drive it Late evening meals create immediate problems. Lying down shortly after eating allows acid to travel upward since gravity cannot assist in keeping it down. Fried dishes, spicy meals, fizzy drinks and smoking directly loosen the protective valve connecting the stomach to the food pipe. Excess weight around the midsection adds physical pressure that forces stomach acid upward.

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Shares Tips To Manage Acid Reflux With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Treatment and when to seek help

Management begins with simple lifestyle adjustments. Eating smaller portions and keeping the head elevated during sleep provide a solid starting point. If discomfort runs past four to eight weeks, or if swallowing feels difficult, consulting a gastroenterologist is a necessary step. Doctors typically start with targeted tablets to suppress acid production. When standard prescriptions fall short, minimally invasive procedures offer a permanent physical fix. The internal damage occurs slowly and steadily. Seeking timely medical advice helps protect long-term health.

(By Dr. S. L. Broor, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi)

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