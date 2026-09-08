Receiving a diagnosis related to blood cancer can feel overwhelming, but understanding the condition, its distinct categories, and early warning indicators empowers patients and families to make informed decisions. Unlike solid tumour cancers that develop in physical organs such as the lungs, breasts, or colon, blood cancers originate primarily in the bone marrow, which is the soft, spongy factory inside our bones responsible for producing the body's entire blood supply. Blood cancers disrupt the normal production and function of healthy blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. As abnormal, cancerous cells multiply uncontrollably, they crowd out healthy blood cells. This structural breakdown impairs the immune system's capacity to fight off routine infections, reduces the body's ability to transport oxygen effectively, and prevents proper blood clotting.

Blood Cancer and Its Various Types

To break down the clinical complexities surrounding haematological malignancies, valuable insights were provided by Dr Rahul Naithani, Chief of Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.

"Blood cancers encompass a diverse group of malignancies that affect the production and function of blood cells, primarily originating in the bone marrow or lymphatic system," explains Dr Rahul Naithani.

He adds, "Understanding the specific subtype whether leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma is crucial because each behaves differently, requires distinct diagnostic protocols, and demands targeted therapeutic strategies ranging from chemotherapy and targeted therapy to bone marrow transplantation. Early recognition of subtle symptoms like persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, recurring infections, or painless swollen lymph nodes can dramatically improve clinical outcomes and long-term survival rates."

The Three Primary Types Of Blood Cancer

Medical science broadly categorises blood cancers into three main types based on the specific cell line affected and where the malignancy originates:

1. Leukaemia

Leukaemia originates in the bone marrow and is characterised by the rapid, abnormal production of dysfunctional white blood cells. These cancerous cells are unable to fight infections and severely crowd the bone marrow, preventing it from producing adequate red blood cells and platelets.

Acute vs Chronic Leukaemia: Acute leukaemias (such as Acute Myeloid Leukaemia - AML and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia - ALL) progress rapidly and require immediate, aggressive medical intervention. Chronic leukaemias (such as chronic lymphocytic leukaemia [CLL] and chronic myeloid leukaemia [CML]) develop more slowly over months or years and may go undetected during early stages.

2. Lymphoma

Lymphoma specifically targets the lymphatic system, which is an integral part of the immune system responsible for clearing cellular waste and housing immune cells. In lymphoma, abnormal lymphocytes (specialised white blood cells) build up in the lymph nodes, lymph vessels, and surrounding tissues, severely compromising overall immunity.

Hodgkin vs Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Hodgkin lymphoma is clinically distinguished by the presence of giant abnormal cells called Reed-Sternberg cells. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is far more common and encompasses a broad spectrum of both slow-growing (indolent) and aggressive subtypes.

3. Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells or white blood cells in the bone marrow that produce antibodies to fight off disease. In myeloma, abnormal plasma cells multiply uncontrollably, crowding out normal blood-forming cells and secreting faulty proteins (M-proteins) that can cause bone destruction, kidney dysfunction, and severe anaemia.

Common Symptoms That Demand Medical Attention

Because early symptoms of blood cancer often mimic ordinary viral illnesses, seasonal fatigue, or routine physical exhaustion, they are easily overlooked. Persistent red flags include:

Persistent Fatigue and Weakness: Often driven by underlying anaemia due to depleted red blood cell production.

Unexplained Fever and Frequent Infections: Occurs when white blood cell production is severely compromised.

Easy Bruising and Uncontrolled Bleeding: Resulting from abnormally low platelet levels (thrombocytopenia).

Painless Swollen Lymph Nodes: Particularly noticeable around the neck, armpits, or groin area.

Bone and Joint Pain: Common in multiple myeloma and acute leukaemia due to marrow overcrowding.

Drenching Night Sweats and Weight Loss: Classic systemic signs reflecting heightened metabolic distress.

Modern Diagnostic and Treatment Pathways

Advancements in clinical haematology have transformed blood cancer management over the past decade. Modern care pathways prioritise precision medicine tailored specifically to a patient's cellular and genetic profile:

Diagnostic Profiling: Detailed testing, including Complete Blood Counts (CBC), bone marrow aspiration and biopsy, flow cytometry, and cytogenetic analysis allows doctors to identify the precise subtype and molecular markers of the cancer.

Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapy: Novel targeted oral drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and advanced CAR T-cell therapies specifically attack cancer cells while minimising damage to healthy surrounding tissues.

Chemotherapy and Radiation: Traditional systemic therapies remain crucial tools for eradicating rapidly multiplying malignant cells.

Bone Marrow / Stem Cell Transplantation: Replaces diseased or damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells from a matched donor (allogeneic) or the patient's own processed tissue (autologous).

Timely screening, precise diagnostic subtyping, and consultation with specialist haematologists remain the most effective steps toward achieving remission and securing long-term health recovery.

Also Read: India Faces Severe Stem Cell Donor Crisis For Blood Cancer Patients, Say Experts

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.