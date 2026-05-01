Fake Mounjaro In India: Eli Lilly Issues Tips And Checklist To Identify Fakes

Patient safety is a cornerstone in healthcare, yet the rise of counterfeit pharmaceuticals poses a silent but significant threat to public health. Recent crackdown in Haryana exposing fake mounjaro have brought this issue to the forefront, serving as an important reminder for you to exercise extreme caution when procuring life-saving medications. A study published in the Journal of Medicine Surgery and Public Health warns that counterfeit versions of mounjaro may contain insulin instead of tirzepatide, since insulin is cheaper and more readily available. For individuals who are not diabetic, ingesting a high dose of insulin can trigger severe hypoglycemia. This sudden drop in blood sugar deprives the brain of energy sometimes described as brain starvation and can rapidly lead to seizures, permanent neurological damage, or even a hypoglycemic coma.

Counterfeit Drugs Seized In Haryana

In a significant move to protect consumers, the Haryana State-FDA recently conducted a successful operation in Gurugram, seizing counterfeit products falsely labelled as Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has confirmed that these seized items were not manufactured by them and did not originate from their authorised supply chain. "We recognise the efforts of the Haryana regulatory authority in addressing counterfeit medicines and supporting measures aimed at protecting patient safety." says Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

"Lilly takes any act of counterfeiting very seriously. Counterfeit products are not manufactured under approved quality controls and may pose significant risks to patient safety and public health. We will continue to take steps to protect patients from the risks of counterfeit and other unsafe products worldwide, including working with regulators and law enforcement. We urge patients to procure Lilly products only through authorised distributors or licensed pharmacies, and on a valid prescription. Further, we want to clarify that Lilly's patented tirzepatide molecule is marketed in India under two brand names Mounjaro and Yurpeak," he adds.

Also read: Fake Mounjaro Worth Rs 56 Lakh Seized In Gurugram: What It Can Do To Your Body

The Science of Risk: Why Counterfeits Are Dangerous

You might wonder why a counterfeit drug is so hazardous. From a pharmacological and manufacturing perspective, the risks are multifaceted. Genuine medications like tirzepatide are produced in highly regulated environments under stringent quality control protocols. Every microgram of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is accounted for, and the sterility of the injectable solution is guaranteed.

"Counterfeit medications are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as legitimate drugs. They bypass clinical testing and monitoring, leaving patients unaware of what ingredients they may actually contain. As a result, individuals who take these counterfeit products instead of their prescribed medications risk dangerously unstable blood glucose levels, including episodes of hypoglycemia," explains Dr. Bhanu Mishra, MBBS, MD, DNB, Consultant Nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

In contrast, counterfeit products are manufactured in unregulated facilities without oversight. When you administer a counterfeit drug, you face several scientific risks:

Incorrect Dosage: The product may contain too much or too little of the active ingredient. An underdose renders the treatment ineffective, while an overdose can lead to acute toxicity.

Harmful Contaminants: Illicit labs often lack sterile environments. These products may contain bacteria, heavy metals, or even toxic chemicals like floor wax or yellow highway paint used to mimic pill colours.

Alternative Substances: In many cases, counterfeiters replace the expensive API with a cheaper, unrelated drug that may cause severe allergic reactions or dangerous drug-drug interactions with your existing prescriptions.

Identifying the Red Flags: Your Checklist for Safety

As a patient or caregiver, you are the final line of defence. To protect your health, you must remain vigilant and scrutinise every medication you purchase. Eli Lilly has clarified that their patented tirzepatide molecule is marketed in India under two brand names: Mounjaro and Yurpeak. If you are offered these under any other name or through unconventional means, your suspicion should be immediate. Here are the specific red flags you should look for:

Unauthorised Sources: If you are purchasing from an unlicensed online pharmacy or a 'black market' vendor, the likelihood of receiving a counterfeit is exponentially higher.

Tampered Packaging: Inspect the box thoroughly. Any signs of broken seals, reapplied tape, or damaged cardboard are immediate reasons for concern.

Missing Data: Every genuine pharmaceutical product must display a batch number, an expiry date, and full manufacturer details. If these are absent or look suspiciously blurred, do not use the product.

Inconsistencies: Look for misspellings, unfamiliar logos, or labels that differ from what your doctor or pharmacist previously showed you. Even a slight change in font or colour saturation can indicate a fake.

Also read: Struggling To Lose Weight On Ozempic, Mounjaro? Study Says Your Genes Might Be the Hurdle

The Necessity of a Valid Prescription

In the age of digital convenience, it is tempting to seek medications without a doctor's consultation. However, procuring Lilly products or any potent medication through authorised distributors and licensed pharmacies on a valid prescription is non-negotiable.

A prescription ensures that a qualified medical professional has assessed your clinical need for the drug, ensuring the benefits outweigh the risks. Furthermore, licensed pharmacies are part of a 'closed-loop' supply chain. This means every hand that touches the medication, from the factory floor to the pharmacy shelf, is documented and regulated. When you step outside this chain, you lose all legal and clinical protections.

Moving Forward with Caution

The efforts of the Haryana regulatory authority are commendable, and the supply of genuine Lilly products continues through verified channels without interruption. However, the responsibility of vigilance also rests with you.

Your health is your most valuable asset. By insisting on purchasing through authorised channels and reporting any suspicious products to the authorities, you contribute to a safer healthcare ecosystem. Remember, if a deal for a high-demand medication seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and always prioritise verified clinical channels over convenience.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.