How Coffee Affects Your Body: Doctor Explains The Science

Most of us can not imagine starting our day without coffee. That warm cup not only wakes us up but also gives us a sense of comfort. Yet, have you noticed how caffeine affects people so differently? Some can drink coffee late at night and still sleep peacefully. Others feel restless or get palpitations after just one cup. Turns out, it is not just about tolerance - it is about our genes. A few days ago, Dr Vishakha shared an Instagram post explaining exactly this. She broke down how our body processes caffeine and why our reaction to it depends on a gene called CYP1A2. This gene decides whether you are a fast metaboliser or a slow metaboliser of caffeine.

Here's the breakdown:

1. Fast metaboliser (AA genotype)

Your body breaks down caffeine quickly. You feel an energy boost soon after your coffee, but the effect does not last long. Because of this, you may experience a quick crash, mild headaches, or irritability. The upside? Fewer long-term side effects.

2. Slow metaboliser (CC & AC genotype)

Caffeine stays in your system longer. This means you feel energised for hours. But there is a catch - you are more likely to feel the downsides too. That includes jitters, anxiety, palpitations and even trouble sleeping.

Dr Vishakha wrote in her caption: "Love your coffee? I do too! But have you noticed how caffeine hits differently for everyone? Some of us can't sleep after one cup, while others can drink six cups and still doze off instantly. The difference lies in our genes."

Dr Vishakha also shared a few tips for building a healthier caffeine routine.

If you are a fast metaboliser:

Reduce your caffeine intake

Try switching to decaf

Stop drinking coffee at least 12 hours before bedtime

Stay hydrated with more water

And if you're still unsure, consider a gene test to know your caffeine type

Why does this matter? Because understanding how your body handles caffeine is not just about energy levels. It is also about protecting your heart health, improving sleep quality and keeping your mood and focus in balance.

So, the next time you are about to pour yourself another cup, remember - it is not just coffee, it is your DNA at play.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.