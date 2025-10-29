Essential Nutrients You Need As The Season Transitions And Best Food Sources

Many studies support consuming seasonal foods for optimal health. Seasonal foods provide our body with the nutrients we require based on our needs in that season. For example, cucumber and watermelon boost hydration in summer when dehydration is common and citrus fruits in winter help boost your immunity against infections that are common in winter. Similarly, making healthy diet choices as the weather transitions can benefit your health. To better understand the right foods for you, it is important to understand what issues they can combat. Some of the most common health issues that occur as the weather transitions is:

Increase in infections from lowered immunity

Dryness in skin from cold air

Digestive issues from change in metabolism

Joint pain due to cold weather

Fortunately, adding these nutrients to your diet can help manage and reduce the possibility of these seasonal health issues. Keep reading as we share list of nutrients necessary for you and best foods sources to boost your health.

1. Vitamin C

Studies encouraged vitamin C consumption based on the many health benefits it provides. Vitamin C is essential for boosting immunity. A robust immune system ensures you stay safe from flus and infections that are prevalent during weather changes. Vitamin C helps increase the production of white blood cells in the body which are crucial in fighting infections. It also stimulates production of cartilage with helps manage joint health in winter. Some foods sources include:

Red and yellow bell peppers

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, limes

Kiwis

Leafy greens such as mustard spinach and kale

Papayas

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps strengthen your skin's barrier function and also reduces water loss. This helps curb skin dryness as the weather transitions. Reviews have also found it helpful in boosting immunity. Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption which further boosts bone health. You can boost your vitamin D levels by sunbathing in winter by following safety tips. Foods you can also try include:

Egg yolks

Fish such as salmon, sardines

Animal liver

Fortified foods

3. Fibre

Fibre supports your health in a much bigger way than you would think, according to studies. The shift in season towards colder temperature often slows down your metabolism. This can often lead to indigestion in many individuals. Lack of movement from the cold weather can also further worsen digestion. Fibre-rich foods help your body transition into winter. Some fibre-rich foods are:

Oats and other whole grains

Legumes such as dals, chana, rajma

Fruits like bananas, apples, oranges

Vegetables such as carrots, sweet potato, etc.

Chia seeds, flaxseeds

4. Omega-3 fatty acids

Studies have found that omega-3 fatty acids are one of the most essential nutrients for better health as the weather transitions. Omega-3 boosts immunity and also work as an anti-inflammatory. Weather changes can often cause joint pain as the colder days constrict joints and cause discomfort. The anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids can assist in managing joint pain. Some foods sources are:

Seeds such as flaxseed, chia seeds

Nuts such as almonds and walnuts

Fish such as salmon, tuna, etc.

Plant oils like soybean oil, flaxseed oil, etc.

5. Calcium

Similar to omega-3 fatty acids, calcium can help support joint and bone health, studies have found. This is because calcium is one of the primary building blocks of bones and assist in maintaining strong bones. This is important for joint-related issues that are common with weather changes. Consume it with vitamin D for better absorption. Some simple food sources of calcium are:

Dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, etc.

Almonds and other nuts and seeds

Fortified foods

Add these nutrients (via these foods) to your diet today for better overall health as the weather gets colder. Make sure to consume them in moderation and pair them keeping in mind the benefits of better absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Vitamin C and Immune Function, Nutrients (NCBI), 2014

Vitamin C – Fact Sheet for Health Professionals, Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health (NIH), 2024

Vitamin D – Fact Sheet for Health Professionals, Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health (NIH), 2024

Calcium and Vitamin D in Bone Health: A Review of the Current Evidence, Endocrinology and Metabolism (Korean Endocrine Society), NCBI, 2020

Vitamin D Deficiency, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2024

Calcium: What You Need, The Nutrition Source, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 2024